Tom Hiddleston avrebbe una nuova fidanzata e sarebbero già andati a convivere

Se tra Thor e Loki hai sempre preferito il secondo, forse ti interesserà sapere che Tom Hiddleston non sarebbe più single.
I tabloid inglesi hanno rivelato che l'attore 39enne si sarebbe fidanzato in segreto da qualche mese con Zawe Ashton.
Anche lei è un'attrice, ha 35 anni ed è nata nel Regno Unito come la star Marvel. Si sono conosciuti recitando insieme in una produzione teatrale a Londra lo scorso anno.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Black Broadway Mixtape: #1 Ft. Iman, Jeremy O. Harris, André De Sheilds, Zadie Smith, Lorraine O’Grady. Cherishing memories of Broadway and every person of colour I had the pleasure of meeting and working with. Theatre lovers, people at the core of what makes this an incredible theatrical landscape. Love and respect to every nominee in every category of the Antonyo Awards tonight. The honour to stand with you on today of all days, Juneteeth, is immense. I had the intense privilege of not only performing on Broadway but having my writing performed Off-Broadway at the same time. Our nine strong cast of ‘for all the women who thought were mad’ @sohorep was made up entirely of women of colour of varying ages and one white male. Our Director was a black woman, also nominated tonight the super brain @yesimwhitneywhite . Our creative team was one of the most mixed I’ve EVER worked with. I just can’t take for granted that these moments still need sign posting. There will come a time when we don’t have to, because the movement will have over taken the moment. It can’t be a revolution every time we make theatrical spaces resemble the real world. It’s too tiring for all involved. Artists of colour want to celebrate their artistic achievements as part of a body of work, as a career. Not as gifts, to be grateful for. The process of amplification is happening. It must continue to happen on stage and backstage. It must continue to happen at the commissioning level and the producing level. All it takes is a new level of consciousness. That is all. It’s not brave. It’s not risky. It’s conscious art making. It’s conscious development. It’s conscious reading. It’s conscious casting. It’s conscious marketing. It’s conscious ticketing. It’s a conscious RELATIONSHIP. The like of which you would hope to be part of in any system. No relationship can survive one sided. It has to be reciprocal, to be healthy. Make theatre as healthy as YOU want to be. Re-build theatre the way you would re-build yourself after an upheaval. With acknowledgement, compassion and balance. Choose to heal, not continue to hurt, with your art. #keepgoing #juneteenth #blackbroadway
Lavorando fianco a fianco si sarebbero innamorati e avrebbero passato gli ultimi tempi vivendo sotto lo stesso tetto ad Atlanta, in Georgia, dove Tom Hiddleston si trovava per girare la serie di Loki prima del lockdown.
"Tom e Zawe sono stati silenziosi a proposito della loro relazione ma lei ha passato le ultime settimane con lui negli Stati Uniti. Sono affiatati e a entrambi piace il lato più tranquillo della vita, lontano dal glamour del mondo dello spettacolo" ha raccontato una fonte del The Sun.
Lo stesso insider ha spiegato che l'attore sarebbe fissato con la privacy dopo la chiacchieratissima love story con Taylor Swift: "Tom è davvero innamorato di Zawe. Stanno insieme già da sei mesi. Ma lui è così paranoico sulla sua vita privata dalla relazione con Taylor, che vuole tenerla nascosta".
ph: getty images