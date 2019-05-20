Ti scioglierai davanti a queste nuove foto dei principini George, Charlotte e Louis

Kate Middleton ha dato una mano a disegnare un giardino, nell'ambito dell'evento Chelsea Flower Show, e ha portato marito e figli a visitare la sua creazione.
Un'uscita di famiglia che ci regala nuove dolcissime foto del principe George, della principessa Charlotte e del principe Louis, scattate dal fotografo reale Matt Porteous.
I Royal Babies, che oggi hanno rispettivamente cinque, quattro e un anno, si sono divertiti un mondo nel giardino. Perlomeno a giudicare da queste immagini, ecco la prima con Louis che corre verso la fotocamera:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
George e Charlotte che si rinfrescano i piedini nel ruscello e, se fai swipe, di nuovo il principe Louis su una speciale altalena, sorretto da papà William:
E ancora baby Louis alla scoperta della natura e, nell'altra foto della slideshow, la principessa Charlotte che approfitta del suo turno per salire sull'altalena:
Ma che tenerezza!
Guarda il video di questa uscita dei Royal Babies:
ph: getty images