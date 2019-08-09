Taylor Swift si è fidanzata ufficialmente? La teoria dei fan dopo aver letto il testo di una nuova canzone

Ci sarebbe un riferimento al matrimonio

Taylor Swift ha svelato a Vogue America alcune frasi del testo di una delle nuove canzoni contenute nel disco "Lover", parole che hanno fatto scatenare le ipotesi che possa essersi ufficialmente fidanzata!

L'artista sta con Joe Alwyn dal 2016 ed è nota per trasformare alcuni avvenimenti della sua vita privata in canzoni: ecco perché i fan stanno pensando che possa aver messo il futuro matrimonio con l'attore in uno dei suoi brani.

Il testo in questione recita: "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you". Ovvero: "Il mo cuore è stato prestato e il tuo è stato blu. Tutto è bene quel che finisce bene per finire con te".

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/CECesxb8do — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019

Gli Swifties hanno notato in particolare due parole, "prestato" e "blu", e hanno subito pensato alla tradizione matrimoniale in cui le spose dovrebbero avere qualcosa di vecchio, qualcosa di nuovo e appunto qualcosa di prestato e qualcosa di blu.

HOLD UP SOMETHING BORROWED SOMETHING BLUE? MS.SWIFT ARE YOU GONNA BE TAYLOR ALWYN SJSKSJHWKWJW — Michelle 🏹 (R.I.P GRAHAM 🥺) (@__michelle06__) August 8, 2019

the captioning is very joe alwyn. we get it. — K (@tonklinton) August 8, 2019

Are u planning the wedding? — Zayn Malika (@musicsdeath1) August 8, 2019

Taylor devi dirci qualcosa?

Intanto ti ricordiamo che Taylor Swift è la prima, mitica performer annunciata agli MTV VMA 2019! Non solo, è anche una delle artiste più nominate a pari merito con Ariana Grande.

Vota a più non posso i tuoi artisti preferiti candidati agli MTV Video Music Awards 2019: ti basta collegarti a mtv.com/vma per esprimere le tue preferenze e far vincere i tuoi cantanti del cuore.

ph: getty images