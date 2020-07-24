Taylor Swift: il fidanzato Joe Alwyn ha collaborato a Folklore con lo pseudonimo di William Bowery?

Lei ama i giochi di parole

Taylor Swift ha sbalordito gli Swifties annunciando a sorpresa l'uscita di "Folklore", un nuovo album in studio - l'ottavo della sua carriera. Ovviamente i fan sono subito partiti alla caccia dei possibili easter egg, dato che la pop star adora disseminare inaspettate sorprese in ogni suo disco. Indovina? Il primo easter egg coinvolge il fidanzato Joe Alwyn, che potrebbe aver collaborato alla scrittura di due canzoni di "Folklore" sotto lo pseudonimo di William Bowery. Sappiamo bene quanto a Tay piacciano i giochi di parole.

Taylor ha annunciato l'uscita dell'album postando una foto in bianco e nero su Instagram, stupenda persa tra le alte fronde di un bosco, lo scatto racconta perfettamente il mood di "Folklore". Nella didascalia, la 30enne ringrazia e accredita i suoi collaboratori musicali, tra cui Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner di The National e questo totale sconosciuto chiamato William Bowery. I fan si sono messi subito a indagare su chi sia tale William Bowery, che ha coscritto due canzoni del disco.

La teoria corrente della fandom è che William Bowery (l'unico non taggato nel post) sia in realtà uno pseudonimo per celare l'identità di Joe Alwyn, il fidanzato di Taylor.

WILLIAM BOWERY theory



on oct 2016, taylor (w her squad) & alwyn were spotted in BOWERY hotel. (smth special mustve happened here, that's why she used d name "BOWERY" i guess?)



WILLIAM alwyn is literally joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was was composer, conductor, and music teacher pic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — a folkWHORE (@taylowkey13) July 23, 2020

🔍 | Fans are speculating who "William Bowery" (co-wrote two songs on "folklore") is, as there are no registered or previously credited songwriters/producers under that name. "William Bowery" is also the only untagged co-write in Taylor's post. pic.twitter.com/CvClhjf3ZL — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) July 23, 2020

Secondo i fan, "Bowery" è un riferimento al Bowery Hotel, dove Taylor e Joe presumibilmente hanno trascorso uno dei loro primi appuntamenti nel 2016. "William", dice la teoria, è un cenno al bisnonno di Joe, William Alwyn, che fu un compositore musicale, direttore d'orchestra e insegnante. Per sostenere l'indagine, i fan hanno notato che William Bowery non è un cantautore registrato su alcun database.

La teoria dei fan deve ancora essere confermata, ma questa non è la prima volta che la cantautrice usa pseudonimi nel suo lavoro. "This Is What You Came For" la hit di Rihanna nel 2016 è stata scritta da Taylor insieme all'ex fidanzato Calvin Harris, ma non volendo che comparisse il suo nome dei credits, Taylor scelse per se stessa lo pseudonimo di Nils Sjöberg.

Probabilmente scopriremo la verità abbastanza presto, ma la cosa più importante è che Taylor Swift ha salvato il 2020 con il suo nuovo album!

