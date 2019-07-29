Sophie Kasaei che si trolla da sola per qualcosa che fa sempre su Instagram è divertentissima

Sophie Kasaei è una campionessa di autoironia e ha raggiunto un livello LOL nell'ultimo post su Instagram.
La star di Geordie Shore ha notato che assume spessissimo la stessa posizione quando si fa scattare una foto per il social e ha tirato fuori la didascalia più consapevole e divertente di sempre per sottolineare la sua mancanza di creatività.
"Devo smetterla di grattarmi la testa. In ogni foto ho una mano alzata" ha scritto Soph, postando appunto un esempio.
Iv really got to get rid of this head itch every photo my one hand is up 😂 - Playsuit and boots @missyempire
E in effetti nella sua bacheca Instagram ci sono un sacco di foto con la stessa posa.
One way ticket to Ibiza is booked and I cannot wait to be back on that crazy island! Ching ching hunneh 🥂
Walking down a alley and a radgie said to me ...... - - Outfit @dollskill - Photography skillzzz @jkgphotography
Siamo sicuri che le BFF di Geordie Shore le sapranno dare qualche dritta sulle nuove pose da provare per le foto su Instagram!
Just Sophie and Charlotte getting all boozy on their jollies .... - - @charlottegshore
Le nuove puntate di Geordie Shore vanno in onda ogni venerdì alle 22:50 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV (puoi provarlo gratis per 14 giorni cliccando qui).