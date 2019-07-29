  1. News Home
GOSSIP

Sophie Kasaei che si trolla da sola per qualcosa che fa sempre su Instagram è divertentissima

LOL
29 July 2019

Sophie Kasaei è una campionessa di autoironia e ha raggiunto un livello LOL nell'ultimo post su Instagram.

La star di Geordie Shore ha notato che assume spessissimo la stessa posizione quando si fa scattare una foto per il social e ha tirato fuori la didascalia più consapevole e divertente di sempre per sottolineare la sua mancanza di creatività.

"Devo smetterla di grattarmi la testa. In ogni foto ho una mano alzata" ha scritto Soph, postando appunto un esempio.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Iv really got to get rid of this head itch every photo my one hand is up 😂 - Playsuit and boots @missyempire

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

E in effetti nella sua bacheca Instagram ci sono un sacco di foto con la stessa posa.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One way ticket to Ibiza is booked and I cannot wait to be back on that crazy island! Ching ching hunneh 🥂

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Walking down a alley and a radgie said to me ...... - - Outfit @dollskill - Photography skillzzz @jkgphotography

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Siamo sicuri che le BFF di Geordie Shore le sapranno dare qualche dritta sulle nuove pose da provare per le foto su Instagram!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just Sophie and Charlotte getting all boozy on their jollies .... - - @charlottegshore

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Le nuove puntate di Geordie Shore vanno in onda ogni venerdì alle 22:50 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV (puoi provarlo gratis per 14 giorni cliccando qui).

