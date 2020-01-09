Selena Gomez ha spiegato come ha imparato ad avere fiducia in se stessa

In passato, Selena Gomez si era aperta sui problemi di salute mentale e fisica che stava affrontando e adesso ha raccontato di più sul percorso verso la guarigione che ha seguito.
La cantante ne ha parlato sulle pagine di un inserto del Wall Stree Journal, partendo dalla lotta contro il Lupus che l'aveva costretta a un trapianto di rene nel 2017 e raccontando di aver rischiato la vita a causa di complicazioni seguite all'operazione.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@selenagomez is our February cover star! All the highs and lows in her life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date. “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says @taylorswift, Gomez’s close friend. Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album. After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read about it at the link in bio. You can find the issue on newsstands on 1/18. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina)
"Il Lupus è stata questa cosa enorme che mi è successa, poi è arrivato il trapianto di rene ed è la cosa più spaventosa perché, sì, puoi davvero morire. Quando sono uscita dalla sala operatoria, mi ricordo che ho iniziato a tremare, mia mamma urlava e mi hanno rimesso sotto i ferri".
I dottori avevano dovuto prelevarle un'arteria dalla gamba per salvarla: "È quello che ti fa andare avanti, sai, ora sono così felice di essere viva".
Poi la 27enne ha affrontato il tema della salute mentale: "Sentivo che dovevo passare attraverso tutto quello che ho attraversato. Ho poca fiducia in me stessa, cosa su cui lavoro continuamente".
"Ma mi sento più potente perché ho acquisito molta conoscenza su cosa succede mentalmente. I miei alti erano molto alti e i miei bassi mi mettevano fuori gioco per settimane. Ho scoperto di soffrire di problemi di salute mentale e, onestamente, è stato un sollievo".
La terapia è ciò che l'ha aiutata: "Ho realizzato che c'è un modo di avere aiuto e di trovare persone di cui fidarti. Con le giuste cure, la mia vita è completamente cambiata".
Forza Sel!
ph: getty images