Selena Gomez è volata in segreto in Kenya per fare volontariato

Selena Gomez ci ricorda quanto sia più importante, in particolare adesso che è Natale, essere generosi e altruisti piuttosto che pretendere costosi regali sotto l'albero.
La cantante ha passato una settimana in Kenya dove, con l'organizzazione benefica e di volontariato WE, ha visitato alcuni villaggi e una scuola e ha giocato con gli elefanti del Sheldrick Trust Sanctuary.
È arrivata nel Paese africano nella prima settimana di dicembre, ma la notizia era iniziata a circolare una settimana fa quando l'amica Raquelle Stevens aveva postato alcune foto dal viaggio.
"Ho imparato che frequentare la scuola media qui è un grande privilegio, solo il 41% delle ragazze continua a studiare - aveva spiegato la BFF dell'artista - Le ragazze con cui abbiamo parlato sono così grate dell'opportunità di imparare e vogliamo vedere questi numeri crescere".
Spent the week in Kenya with @selenagomez & the most amazing team @wemovement. I will forever remember the beautiful people we met. I learned so much and was reminded that no matter where I am whether at home or anywhere in the world the greatest gift in life is being able to connect with people. I was again reminded that no matter where we live or what our background is we are all connected through our humanity. During one of our afternoons we had the opportunity to bead jewelry with a group of local mamas. Even though we didn’t speak the same language, we had the best time together and were able to connect through eye contact, smiles, laughter, and hugs. We also visited two of the WE schools. The secondary girls school and the WE college where we were moved by the stories we heard, and inspired by the intelligent, confident girls we got to spend time with. I learned that attending secondary school is a huge privilege with only 41% of girls attending. The girls we spoke with are so grateful for the opportunity to learn and we need to see this number increase. I will cherish these moments and all the other moments had during this past week. I leave remembering that we all want the same things. That is to be seen. To love and be loved. And to live in a world where we all have the access we need to achieve our dreams, build a life we are proud of, and to leave a better world for future generations. ❤️
La stessa Selena Gomez ora ha condiviso sul suo Instagram alcune immagini dal viaggio e ha spiegato perché ha preferito rivelarlo solo a cose fatte, senza riflettori o media presenti in Kenya per non essere distratta.
"Volevo esserci in ogni singolo momento, così da avere più da condividere quando tornerò a casa - ha scritto nella didascalia - Questo viaggio è stato per dare qualcosa agli altri, il che lo ha reso molto significativo. Poter servire è il regalo più grande".
I will share so many of these stories and voices. Voices that need to be heard. We are working on something so special that will hopefully change so many lives. This is all I can post for now. @wemovement you do INCREDIBLE things and I’m honored to be apart of the family! Just the beginning.. my heart will be dedicated to people and serving.
Ha quindi promesso che racconterà di più di quello che ha visto e fatto: "Stiamo lavorando a qualcosa di così speciale che spero cambierà molte vite".
Grazie Selena per essere così meravigliosa e per averci ricordato il vero significato del Natale!
ph: getty images