Sam Claflin è tornato single: si è separato dopo sei anni di matrimonio

È un'estate di breakup - Bella Hadid e The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus e Liam Hemsworth, Katie Holmes e Jamie Foxx - e adesso anche Sam Claflin e Laura Haddock.
L'attore di "Hunger Games" e "Resta con Me" ha annunciato la separazione dalla moglie con una Instagram Story: "Laura ed io abbiamo deciso di separarci legalmente - ha scritto - Andremo avanti con amore, amicizia e profondo rispetto l'uno per l'altro, mentre continuiamo a crescere la nostra famiglia insieme".
E ha concluso: "Non faremo ulteriori commenti. Grazie in anticipo per il supporto e il rispetto della nostra privacy".
Sam Claflin e Laura Haddock si erano conosciuti nel 2010 facendo un'audizione per "Marilyn". Si erano sposati nel 2013.
Hanno avuto due figli: Pip di 3 anni e Margot di un anno.
ph: getty images