Sam Claflin è tornato single: si è separato dopo sei anni di matrimonio

"Hunger Games" star Sam Claflin and wife Laura Haddock are going their separate ways. Sam shared the news on his Instagram Story, telling fans, "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together." "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time." He signed off as "Both of us x." Laura shared the split message on her Instagram Story as well. The couple started dating in 2011, and tied the knot in August 2013. They have two children, Pip, 3, and Margot, 18 months. Sam previously told Yahoo that he met Laura at an audition, explaining, "I called my agent, I said, 'Mate, I am in love.' He's like, 'How did the audition go,…