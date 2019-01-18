Paris Jackson è entrata in rehab per staccare la spina e focalizzarsi sulla sua salute mentale

Dopo che i tabloid avevano lanciato la notizia, la stessa Paris Jackson è intervenuta per dire la sua sul ricovero in un centro di riabilitazione.
"Sì, mi sono presa una pausa dal lavoro e dai social media - ha scritto la figlia di Michael Jackson su Instagram, poi ha chiarito che non c'è niente che non vada - ma sono felice e in salute".
the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox 🌻♥️
Nel video, ti raccontiamo perché Paris ha deciso di prendersi questa pausa:
ph: getty images