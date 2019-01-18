  1. News Home
Paris Jackson è entrata in rehab per staccare la spina e focalizzarsi sulla sua salute mentale

Un periodo di pausa
18 January 2019

Dopo che i tabloid avevano lanciato la notizia, la stessa Paris Jackson è intervenuta per dire la sua sul ricovero in un centro di riabilitazione.

"Sì, mi sono presa una pausa dal lavoro e dai social media - ha scritto la figlia di Michael Jackson su Instagram, poi ha chiarito che non c'è niente che non vada - ma sono felice e in salute".

Nel video, ti raccontiamo perché Paris ha deciso di prendersi questa pausa:

ph: getty images

