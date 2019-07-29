Mike The Situation: la moglie Lauren ha spiegato perché si è rifatta il naso prima di sposarsi

View this post on Instagram

💜 As some of you may know, I got my nose done before my wedding - it was exactly a year ago today so I felt now is the perfect time to share some info. Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities. I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that. Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever & the thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning 🤷🏼‍♀️ After A LOT of thought and research, I finally committed to something I’ve wanted since I was 15 & booked my surgery with @tutelaps My main concern was that I wanted to still look like myself, just a slightly improved version! If you’re going for that natural look, Dr. Tutela is your surgeon! As you swipe through the photos you see my nose now and some of me during the recovery process. Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much 😂 The purpose of this post is to be open and honest about facial plastic surgery while so many aren’t. We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo - even in 2019! I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested! Please comment below ANY questions regarding the subject! Dr. Tutela and I will answer your questions in a YouTube video we will be filming next week. Thank you all for listening and give Dr. Tutela a follow, he’s AMAZING 💜 @tutelaps @botoxboss