Meghan Markle è tornata da Archie, dopo la fine degli impegni reali

Meghan Markle ha concluso definitivamente i suoi doveri come membro della famiglia reale e, dopo l'ultimo impegno a Londra, ha lasciato il Regno Unito per tornare in Canada da Archie.
Il piccolo, che ha 10 mesi, era rimasto oltreoceano con la tata e con la migliore amica della ex attrice, Jessica Mulroney.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
"Meghan ha preso l'ultimo volo commerciale della giornata - ha spiegato il reporter reale Omid Scobie - Non vedeva l'ora di essere a Vancouver Island il mattino dopo, prima che Archie si svegliasse".
Il giornalista era presente al meeting privato della 38enne con le associazioni degli scolari del Commonwealth che si è tenuto a Buckingham Palace e ha raccontato che Meghan ne ha approfittato per salutare lo staff del palazzo a margine dell'evento: "Emozionata, ha detto addio agli amati aiutanti. Il suo volo partiva da lì a poche ore".
Durante un altro impegno in solitaria, la Duchessa del Sussex ha accennato a Archie e ha raccontato che "ha iniziato a provare a camminare" e che da quando è nato "la mia vita è cambiata".
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Il 31 marzo sarà il giorno a partire dal quale i Sussex non rappresenteranno più la regina Elisabetta II, diventeranno finanziariamente indipendenti e il loro ufficio a Buckingham Palace verrà chiuso. Intanto Harry ha già messo in chiaro che non vuole più essere chiamato principe.
ph: getty images