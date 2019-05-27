Marnie Simpson ha svelato il sesso del bambino che aspetta

View this post on Instagram

ITS A BOY 💙👶🏽🌹❤️⭐️ WOW ... what a truly unbelievable night🎉 Words really can’t describe the feeling of bonding with your child in your tummy for months and months to then find out the gender, me and Casey talk and sing to our baby every night and have connected with him so much, we just can’t wait to meet him, it was honestly the most magical moment of my life to find out the gender in front of all the most important people in my life! thank you to @ok_mag and @mtv for documenting the whole night, it was so special ❤️ thank you to my family and Caseys family for being there for me throughout this whole pregnancy you all mean the world to me and I love you all so much! And thank you to everyone who came and supported me and @caseycodyj 💘 Check out all the exclusive videos and pictures from the party in this weeks @ok_mag out tomorrow ⭐️ • PS. I highly recommend having a gender reveal party guys it was honestly the best experience 🌸