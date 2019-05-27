Marnie Simpson ha svelato il sesso del bambino che aspetta

Lo scorso aprile, Marnie Simpson aveva annunciato di essere incinta e adesso ha tenuto un gender reveal party per scoprire insieme al fidanzato e futuro papà Casey e insieme a famiglia e amici se sarà un fiocco azzurro oppure rosa.
Rullo di tamburi...
È un maschietto!
La star di Geordie Shore lo ha annunciato con un dolce messaggio su Instagram: "È un maschio, che serata incredibile".
ITS A BOY 💙👶🏽🌹❤️⭐️ WOW ... what a truly unbelievable night🎉 Words really can’t describe the feeling of bonding with your child in your tummy for months and months to then find out the gender, me and Casey talk and sing to our baby every night and have connected with him so much, we just can’t wait to meet him, it was honestly the most magical moment of my life to find out the gender in front of all the most important people in my life! thank you to @ok_mag and @mtv for documenting the whole night, it was so special ❤️ thank you to my family and Caseys family for being there for me throughout this whole pregnancy you all mean the world to me and I love you all so much! And thank you to everyone who came and supported me and @caseycodyj 💘 Check out all the exclusive videos and pictures from the party in this weeks @ok_mag out tomorrow ⭐️ • PS. I highly recommend having a gender reveal party guys it was honestly the best experience 🌸
"Le parole non possono descrivere com'è legare con tuo figlio che sta nella tua pancia per mesi e mesi e poi scoprirne il sesso. Casey ed io parliamo e cantiamo al nostro bambino ogni sera e siamo già connessi con lui, non vediamo l'ora di conoscerlo".
"È stato il momento più magico della mia vita, scoprire il genere di fronte alle persone più importanti della mia vita!".
Marnie sperava proprio in un fiocco azzurro, come ha raccontato a Ok Magazine: "Quando ho scoperto di essere incinta ho detto a mia mamma e alla zia di Casey che volevo un maschio, ma poi non l'ho più detto ad alta voce perché non volevo portare sfortuna".
"Alla fine mi ero convinta che fosse una femmina ma sotto sotto ho voluto che fosse un maschio per tutto il tempo".
Richiesta soddisfatta!
Anche se il piccolo non è ancora nato, assomiglia già moltissimo al futuro padre Casey Johnson: vai qui per la prova fotografica pubblicata da Marnie Simpson!
