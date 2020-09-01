Il “look” di Katy Perry per gli MTV VMA 2020 è l’immagine più onesta sulla maternità

Katy Perry è appena diventata mamma e, tra un cambio pannolino e l'altro, ha seguito gli MTV VMA 2020 da casa. La cantante ha accolto la scorsa settimana Daisy Dove, avuta con Orlando Bloom.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Durante la serata dei #VMAs, la 35enne si è divertita a postare il suo "outfit" per l'evento. Non ti aspettare lustrini, tacchi alti e spacchi perché appunto Katy è alle prese con le prime notti insonni e ha scherzato sul suo look, in una Story super onesta sulla maternità.
Nell'immagine, la si vede indossare un reggiseno per pompare il latte e delle mutande da post parto. La star ha taggato le marche dei due indumenti, mentre per quanto riguarda trucco e capelli ha ironizzato sul fatto che sono stati creati "dall'esaurimento".
📷 | Katy Perry via Instagram Stories: “hair and make up by exhaustion” pic.twitter.com/GEiiJB9vzj— Katy Perry Activity (@ActivityKaty) August 31, 2020
In alto a sinistra ha aggiunto la gif degli MTV VMA, per farci capire che era pronta per lo show. Adoriamo il suo sguardo aperto e sincero sul periodo che sta vivendo (qui trovi un altro esempio!).
Durante la sua carriera, Katy Perry ha vinto cinque Moon Person ai #VMAs e ha anche condotto l'edizione 2017.
ph: getty images