Il “look” di Katy Perry per gli MTV VMA 2020 è l’immagine più onesta sulla maternità

Creato "dall'esaurimento"

Katy Perry è appena diventata mamma e, tra un cambio pannolino e l'altro, ha seguito gli MTV VMA 2020 da casa. La cantante ha accolto la scorsa settimana Daisy Dove, avuta con Orlando Bloom.

Durante la serata dei #VMAs, la 35enne si è divertita a postare il suo "outfit" per l'evento. Non ti aspettare lustrini, tacchi alti e spacchi perché appunto Katy è alle prese con le prime notti insonni e ha scherzato sul suo look, in una Story super onesta sulla maternità.

Nell'immagine, la si vede indossare un reggiseno per pompare il latte e delle mutande da post parto. La star ha taggato le marche dei due indumenti, mentre per quanto riguarda trucco e capelli ha ironizzato sul fatto che sono stati creati "dall'esaurimento".

📷 | Katy Perry via Instagram Stories: “hair and make up by exhaustion” pic.twitter.com/GEiiJB9vzj — Katy Perry Activity (@ActivityKaty) August 31, 2020

In alto a sinistra ha aggiunto la gif degli MTV VMA, per farci capire che era pronta per lo show. Adoriamo il suo sguardo aperto e sincero sul periodo che sta vivendo (qui trovi un altro esempio!).

Durante la sua carriera, Katy Perry ha vinto cinque Moon Person ai #VMAs e ha anche condotto l'edizione 2017.

