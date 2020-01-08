Lizzo ha annunciato una pausa da Twitter: “Ci sono troppi troll”

"Tornerò quando me la sentirò"

Lizzo sa cosa è giusto per lei e percorre a testa alta la sua strada.

Anche se questo vuol dire salutare per un po' il milione e mezzo di fan che la segue su Twitter. La cantante ha infatti spiegato di volersi prendere una pausa dal social, a causa dell'odio che circola in certi post.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

"Non ce la faccio più a usare questo schifo di Twitter... Troppi troll - ha spiegato - Tornerò quando me la sentirò".

È un peccato sapere che per qualche tempo non leggeremo le pillole di saggezza e le massime di incoraggiamento ad amare se stessi che la 31enne ci ha spesso regalato. Ed è ancora più un peccato che qualcuno che, come Lizzo, cerca di diffondere tanta positività venga assediato da messaggi negativi.

Dopo questo annuncio, in tanti le hanno espresso il loro supporto e c'è chi la vorrebbe convincere a usare di più le opzioni silenzia e blocca contro gli haters.

Lizzo, your voice important, & I enjoy seeing your posts but I understand taking care of you first.



Forget the haters.



The mute & block buttons are my BFFs 😆



Love ya, beautiful lady.



Hope to see ya back soon. ❤ — 𝔊𝔢𝔪™💎🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 (@Lady_Star_Gem) January 6, 2020

Trolls are everywhere...we can chose to let them get to us or show them we don't care.



I respect any decision you make. Love you and what you stand for, wishing you the best and we will be here ready to welcome you back! — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) January 6, 2020

I love u baby take your time ❤❤😏🥰 — 𝙓𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙧🌹 (@PrimeXavierV2) January 6, 2020

Non sappiamo quando Lizzo tornerà su Twitter, ma resteremo qui ad aspettarla!

ph: getty images