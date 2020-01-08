  1. News Home
Lizzo ha annunciato una pausa da Twitter: “Ci sono troppi troll”

"Tornerò quando me la sentirò"
8 January 2020

Lizzo sa cosa è giusto per lei e percorre a testa alta la sua strada.

Anche se questo vuol dire salutare per un po' il milione e mezzo di fan che la segue su Twitter. La cantante ha infatti spiegato di volersi prendere una pausa dal social, a causa dell'odio che circola in certi post.

"Non ce la faccio più a usare questo schifo di Twitter... Troppi troll - ha spiegato - Tornerò quando me la sentirò".

È un peccato sapere che per qualche tempo non leggeremo le pillole di saggezza e le massime di incoraggiamento ad amare se stessi che la 31enne ci ha spesso regalato. Ed è ancora più un peccato che qualcuno che, come Lizzo, cerca di diffondere tanta positività venga assediato da messaggi negativi.

Dopo questo annuncio, in tanti le hanno espresso il loro supporto e c'è chi la vorrebbe convincere a usare di più le opzioni silenzia e blocca contro gli haters. 

Non sappiamo quando Lizzo tornerà su Twitter, ma resteremo qui ad aspettarla!

