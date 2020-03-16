Lady Gaga racconta come sta passando #IoRestoACasa e ti riconoscerai nelle sue parole

In questi giorni, stai seguendo con responsabilità #IoRestoACasa, l'unica arma che abbiamo per fare la nostra piccola parte nel combattere il coronavirus. Una regola che vale per tutti e, ovviamente, anche per le star come Lady Gaga.
Un gesto fondamentale ma che ha stravolto la tua quotidianità e la cantante ti vuol far sapere che stare isolati non è semplice per nessuno, anche se sa che è la cosa giusta da fare: "Ho parlato con alcuni dottori e scienziati - ha fatto sapere su Instagram - Non è la cosa più facile per nessuno ma al momento la cosa più gentile e salutare che possiamo fare ora è mettersi in quarantena e non uscire con persone con più di 65 anni e non ritrovarsi in gruppi".
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.
Sicuramente in questo periodo senti la mancanza dei compagni di classe e degli amici di tutti i giorni, così come dei parenti che non abitano con te. Per Lady Gaga è la stessa cosa: "Vorrei poter vedere i miei genitori e le mie nonne adesso ma è molto più sicuro non farlo, così che non si ammalino se io ce l'avessi".
Per fortuna non è proprio da sola, ma con i suoi fedeli amici a quattro zampe: "Sono a casa con i miei cani. Vi amo e supereremo tutto questo".
"Fidatevi, ho parlato con Dio e lei ha detto che andrà tutto bene" ha aggiunto.
In un altro post, l'artista ha ricordato l'importanza della gentilezza anche in questa emergenza: "Non possiamo farcela senza gentilezza. Il mio pensiero in questa giornata è di accettare che ci saranno momenti in cui ci sentiamo impotenti e senza controllo, ma possiamo riempire quello spazio con la gentilezza ed essendo parte della soluzione di un problema mondiale. Allora abbiamo il controllo. Possiamo creare guarigione imparando come essere gentili e prendendoci cura l'uno dell'altro".
This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.
ph: getty images