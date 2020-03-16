Lady Gaga racconta come sta passando #IoRestoACasa e ti riconoscerai nelle sue parole

La cantante ha anche ricordato l'importanza della gentilezza in questo momento

In questi giorni, stai seguendo con responsabilità #IoRestoACasa, l'unica arma che abbiamo per fare la nostra piccola parte nel combattere il coronavirus. Una regola che vale per tutti e, ovviamente, anche per le star come Lady Gaga.

Un gesto fondamentale ma che ha stravolto la tua quotidianità e la cantante ti vuol far sapere che stare isolati non è semplice per nessuno, anche se sa che è la cosa giusta da fare: "Ho parlato con alcuni dottori e scienziati - ha fatto sapere su Instagram - Non è la cosa più facile per nessuno ma al momento la cosa più gentile e salutare che possiamo fare ora è mettersi in quarantena e non uscire con persone con più di 65 anni e non ritrovarsi in gruppi".

Sicuramente in questo periodo senti la mancanza dei compagni di classe e degli amici di tutti i giorni, così come dei parenti che non abitano con te. Per Lady Gaga è la stessa cosa: "Vorrei poter vedere i miei genitori e le mie nonne adesso ma è molto più sicuro non farlo, così che non si ammalino se io ce l'avessi".

Per fortuna non è proprio da sola, ma con i suoi fedeli amici a quattro zampe: "Sono a casa con i miei cani. Vi amo e supereremo tutto questo".

"Fidatevi, ho parlato con Dio e lei ha detto che andrà tutto bene" ha aggiunto.

In un altro post, l'artista ha ricordato l'importanza della gentilezza anche in questa emergenza: "Non possiamo farcela senza gentilezza. Il mio pensiero in questa giornata è di accettare che ci saranno momenti in cui ci sentiamo impotenti e senza controllo, ma possiamo riempire quello spazio con la gentilezza ed essendo parte della soluzione di un problema mondiale. Allora abbiamo il controllo. Possiamo creare guarigione imparando come essere gentili e prendendoci cura l'uno dell'altro".

ph: getty images