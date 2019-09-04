  1. News Home
La figlia di Milla Jovovich è incredibilmente identica alla madre nella sua prima copertina

Gemelle!
4 September 2019

Per la serie figli uguali ai genitori famosi, è il momento di conoscere Ever Anderson ovvero la figlia di Milla Jovovich.

Preparati a restare un po' confuso su chi sia la mamma e chi sia la figlia perché sono davvero identiche!

Ever Anderson ha 11 anni, è nata dal matrimonio con il regista Paul W.S. Anderson ed è apparsa per la prima volta sulla copertina di un giornale, Jalouse.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m so proud of my amazing daughter @evergaboanderson being featured on the premiere cover of the US edition of @jalousemag! It’s actually very personal to me because I was on the premiere cover when the magazine came out in France back in the 90’s and now she’s following in my footsteps so many years later!! Also, I love her interview. Such a smart, insightful and caring little girl. And great job shooting and writing the article by the super talented @chrissbrenner and a big thank you to @Prada and @veesback for the amazing looks! I really can’t wait for you all to read the article, it’s out on newsstands in France and America now! Photo: @chrissbrenner styling: @hennakristiina Hair: @hairbycandicebirns Photo assistant: @healthylust #evergaboanderson #evergabo #proudmama #prada

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

Questa invece è Milla quando aveva 13 anni, nel 1988:

"Questo mi tocca molto personalmente perché ero sulla prima copertina quando il magazine è iniziato a uscire in Francia negli anni '90 - ha spiegato Milla Jovovich - Ora sta seguendo i miei passi tanti anni dopo!"

La carriera di Ever sarebbe già lanciatissima: al momento starebbe girando un progetto cinematografico ancora segreto, che è previsto venga pubblicato nel 2020.

Guarda chi sono le altre figlie di mamme famose che si stanno facendo strada nello showbiz:

