La figlia di Milla Jovovich è incredibilmente identica alla madre nella sua prima copertina

Per la serie figli uguali ai genitori famosi, è il momento di conoscere Ever Anderson ovvero la figlia di Milla Jovovich.
Preparati a restare un po' confuso su chi sia la mamma e chi sia la figlia perché sono davvero identiche!
Ever Anderson ha 11 anni, è nata dal matrimonio con il regista Paul W.S. Anderson ed è apparsa per la prima volta sulla copertina di un giornale, Jalouse.
I’m so proud of my amazing daughter @evergaboanderson being featured on the premiere cover of the US edition of @jalousemag! It’s actually very personal to me because I was on the premiere cover when the magazine came out in France back in the 90’s and now she’s following in my footsteps so many years later!! Also, I love her interview. Such a smart, insightful and caring little girl. And great job shooting and writing the article by the super talented @chrissbrenner and a big thank you to @Prada and @veesback for the amazing looks! I really can’t wait for you all to read the article, it’s out on newsstands in France and America now! Photo: @chrissbrenner styling: @hennakristiina Hair: @hairbycandicebirns Photo assistant: @healthylust #evergaboanderson #evergabo #proudmama #prada
Questa invece è Milla quando aveva 13 anni, nel 1988:
"Questo mi tocca molto personalmente perché ero sulla prima copertina quando il magazine è iniziato a uscire in Francia negli anni '90 - ha spiegato Milla Jovovich - Ora sta seguendo i miei passi tanti anni dopo!"
La carriera di Ever sarebbe già lanciatissima: al momento starebbe girando un progetto cinematografico ancora segreto, che è previsto venga pubblicato nel 2020.
