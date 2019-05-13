Kendall Jenner ha una risposta super ironica dopo essere stata esclusa dagli auguri di Kris per la Festa della mamma

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday