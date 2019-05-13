Kendall Jenner ha una risposta super ironica dopo essere stata esclusa dagli auguri di Kris per la Festa della mamma

Kendall Jenner ha lasciato un epico commento sotto a un post della madre Kris.
In occasione della Festa della Mamma, la capostipite Kardashian Jenner ha condiviso un collage in cui ha messo le foto di tutte le donne della sua famiglia che hanno avuto dei figli: si vede la nonna MJ, cioè la madre di Kris, e le figlie Kourtney, Kim, Khloé e Kylie.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday
Insomma, tutte tranne Kendall.
Anche nella didascalia non ha nominato la top model: "Alla mia fantastica mamma MJ, ti voglio bene più di quanto tu sappia. (...) Alle mie bellissime figlie che sono mamme, sono orgogliosa di voi e di che madri siete diventate. Vi voglio bene @Kourtneykardash@kimkardashian @khloekardashian@kyliejenner".
Kendall Jenner ha colto l'occasione per lanciare una divertente frecciatina e nei commenti ha scritto un ironico: "Ti voglio bene anche io mamma".
Kris straight up ignoring Kendall has got to be the best thing I’ve seen this week pic.twitter.com/UIIXTuhxx7— •LAR• (@lauren__kellyx) 12 maggio 2019
LOL!
Non è la prima volta che la 23enne scherza sul fatto di essere l'unica tra le Kardashian Jenner a non avere figli, compresa la sorella minore Kylie che è mamma di Stormi.
View this post on Instagram
La scorsa Pasqua, aveva pubblicato una foto di famiglia seguita da un meme divertentissimo, che puoi vedere nella slideshow qui sopra!
ph: getty images