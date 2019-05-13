  1. News Home
Kendall Jenner ha una risposta super ironica dopo essere stata esclusa dagli auguri di Kris per la Festa della mamma

LOL
13 May 2019

Kendall Jenner ha lasciato un epico commento sotto a un post della madre Kris.

In occasione della Festa della Mamma, la capostipite Kardashian Jenner ha condiviso un collage in cui ha messo le foto di tutte le donne della sua famiglia che hanno avuto dei figli: si vede la nonna MJ, cioè la madre di Kris, e le figlie Kourtney, Kim, Khloé e Kylie.

Insomma, tutte tranne Kendall.

Anche nella didascalia non ha nominato la top model: "Alla mia fantastica mamma MJ, ti voglio bene più di quanto tu sappia. (...) Alle mie bellissime figlie che sono mamme, sono orgogliosa di voi e di che madri siete diventate. Vi voglio bene @Kourtneykardash@kimkardashian @khloekardashian@kyliejenner".

Kendall Jenner ha colto l'occasione per lanciare una divertente frecciatina e nei commenti ha scritto un ironico: "Ti voglio bene anche io mamma".

LOL!

Non è la prima volta che la 23enne scherza sul fatto di essere l'unica tra le Kardashian Jenner a non avere figli, compresa la sorella minore Kylie che è mamma di Stormi.

 
 
 
 
 
❤️

La scorsa Pasqua, aveva pubblicato una foto di famiglia seguita da un meme divertentissimo, che puoi vedere nella slideshow qui sopra!

