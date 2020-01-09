Justin Bieber ha rivelato di avere il morbo di Lyme e la mononucleosi cronica

"Sono stati due anni difficili"

Justin Bieber ha rivelato ai suoi fan di stare combattendo contro il morbo di Lyme e contro la mononucleosi cronica.

Facendo riferimento ai rumors sulle sue condizioni di salute, il cantante ha condiviso un articolo di TMZ che aveva preannunciato la notizia e ha scritto su Instagram: "Mentre un sacco di gente continua a dire che Justin Bieber ha un aspetto orribile e sembra sotto effetto di droga, non ha realizzato che recentemente mi è stato diagnosticato il morbo di Lyme e non solo quello ma anche un serio caso di mononucleosi cronica che colpisce la mia pelle, cervello, funzioni, energia e la salute in generale".

Il 25enne ha assicurato che la diagnosi verrà "ulteriormente spiegata" nella docu-serie in uscita su YouTube "Justin Bieber: Seasons".

"Potrete apprendere tutto quello che sto combattendo e superando. Sono stati due anni difficili ma sto avendo il giusto trattamento che aiuterà a curare questa malattia finora incurabile". Puoi vedere il trailer del documentario qui.

Il morbo di Lyme è una malattia infettiva che viene trasmessa dalle zecche. I sintomi sono dolore, affaticamento, difficoltà a pensare con chiarezza, depressione. Se scoperta subito, può essere curata con antibiotici nel giro di un mese ma alcuni sintomi perdurano più a lungo.

La mononucleosi, che di solito si risolve in un massimo di due mesi con gli antibiotici, può diventare cronica in alcuni individui: ciò significa che il virus continua a replicarsi scatenando un'infezione cronica. I sintomi sono febbre e stanchezza.

Lo scorso marzo, l'artista canadese aveva mandato un messaggio ai fan chiedendo di pregare per lui perché stava passando un momento difficile.

"Tornerò, meglio che mai" ha promesso infine Justin Bieber nel post.

Il suo comeback sembra già iniziato visto che ha da poco pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo "Yummy" e ha già annunciato che andrà in tour in Nord America da maggio a settembre 2020. QUI trovi il calendario concerti.

