Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner sono stati trasformati in action figure come regalo di nozze

Cosa regalare al matrimonio di due personaggi famosi che possono permettersi di tutto, come Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner?
Il fratellino del cantante ha avuto un'idea geniale: trasformare gli sposi in action figure in version G.I.... Jophie!
Frankie, conosciuto come il "bonus Jonas" e che ha 11 anni meno di Joe, ha contattato il fabbricante di giocattoli Dano Brown per sorprendere gli sposi con un regalo davvero inaspettato. E Dano adesso ha pubblicato la foto delle action figure su Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Alright. It’s been a month since the wedding so I think/hope I’m ok to share this. I was hired by Frankie Jonas to make this wedding gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Obviously a huge deal for me. I was hoping they’d share a pic but I imagine they have at least 1000 other gifts to go through and probably at least half of those are way cooler so I’m giving in and sharing it anyway. Frankie was super good to me and gave me total creative freedom aside from the title, which he thought up, which is probably the best part of the whole thing. Very honored to get this gig! I lined up another huge one I’m excited to share with y’all but first i have to actually make it 😅 #danobanano #jophiewedding
"È passato un mese dal matrimonio quindi penso che vada bene se condivido questa cosa - ha spiegato Dano Brown nella didascalia - Sono stato assunto da Frankie Jonas per realizzare questo regalo di nozze per Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner. Ovviamente è stata una cosa grossa per me".
Come hai visto, tutto dal packaging alle bambole è stato realizzato a regola d'arte. Il titolo G.I. Jophie è stato suggerito da Frankie ed è davvero divertente!
View this post on Instagram
Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner si erano detti sì per la seconda volta in Francia a fine giugno.
ph: getty images