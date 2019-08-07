Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner sono stati trasformati in action figure come regalo di nozze

View this post on Instagram

Alright. It’s been a month since the wedding so I think/hope I’m ok to share this. I was hired by Frankie Jonas to make this wedding gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Obviously a huge deal for me. I was hoping they’d share a pic but I imagine they have at least 1000 other gifts to go through and probably at least half of those are way cooler so I’m giving in and sharing it anyway. Frankie was super good to me and gave me total creative freedom aside from the title, which he thought up, which is probably the best part of the whole thing. Very honored to get this gig! I lined up another huge one I’m excited to share with y’all but first i have to actually make it 😅 #danobanano #jophiewedding