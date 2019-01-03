Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Deena ha dato un aggiornamento sulla sua gravidanza, mentre figlio tarda a nascere

La nostra Deena non vede l'ora di diventare mamma!
La star di Jersey Shore ha spiegato ai follower su Instagram che sì, è ancora incinta.
Yes.. yes I’m still pregnant .. getting a lot of messages and tweets assuming i had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas .. but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus .. before you comment “I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever” .. imagine how I feel .. so let’s refrain from that 👌🏼 .. hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him 💙 #40weekspregnant
"Sto ricevendo un sacco di messaggi che mi chiedono se ho avuto il bambino, siccome non postavo da un po'. Ma sembra che CJ sia comodo qui" ha detto la 31enne, riferendosi al piccolo che ha deciso di chiamare Christopher John. Christopher come il papà e John come il padre di Deena, purtroppo scomparso nel 2016.
"Prima che commentiate 'sembra che sei incinta da sempre' - ha continuato - immaginate come mi possa sentire".
L'amica Snooki le ha subito guardato le spalle: "Arriverà presto! Non vedo l'ora di incontrare la mia mini polpetta". Anche Nicole in questo momento è incinta: sta aspettando il terzo figlio e ha già svelato che sarà un maschietto.
Deena ha invece già festeggiato il baby shower, a cui hanno partecipato proprio tutte le ragazze di Jersey Shore, anche Sammi Sweetheart.
ph: getty images