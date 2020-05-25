  1. News Home
J.K. Rowling ha demolito dei falsi miti su “Harry Potter” a cui potresti aver creduto anche tu

E rivelato alcune verità, come l'ispirazione per Severus e per il Quidditch
25 May 2020

J.K. Rowling ha letto le tante leggende che circolano su come è nata la saga di "Harry Potter" e ha deciso di chiarire una volta per tutte quali sono totalmente false e in quali c'è un fondo di verità.

Molto probabilmente hai sentito una delle teorie più famose, ovvero che abbia iniziato a scrivere la storia del maghetto su un treno (o in un bar appena scesa da un treno), ispirata da ciò che ha visto dal finestrino.

L'autrice ha chiarito che: "Se si definisce la nascita di Harry Potter come il momento in cui ho avuto l'idea iniziale, allora era su un treno Manchester-Londra. Ma sono perennemente divertita dall'idea che Hogwarts è stata direttamente ispirata da bei luoghi che ho visitato, perché non potrebbe essere più lontano dalla verità".

"Stavo scrivendo Harry Potter da alcuni anni, prima che mettessi piede in questo bar - ha aggiunto, quando una fan le ha chiesto se fosse vero che ha iniziato a scrivere il primo libro al The Elephant House di Edimburgo - Quindi non è nato lì ma è vero che ho scritto in quel bar".

Il posto dove ha iniziato a scrivere la saga è un altro: "Se si definisce il luogo di nascita di Harry Potter come il luogo dove ho appoggiato la penna sul foglio la prima volta, allora è questo. Avevo affittato una stanza in un appartamento. I primi mattoni di Hogwarts sono stati posati in un appartamento a Clapham Junction (a Londra)".

Un'altra leggenda è che J.K. Rowling abbia preso spunto per creare gli interni di Hogwarts da una visita alla Livraria Lello, una libreria storica di Porto. Ebbene, ha rivelato di non esserci mai entrata in quella libreria.

"Non sapevo neanche della sua esistenza! È bellissima e vorrei averla visitata, ma non ha niente a che fare con Hogwarts".

La sua bugia preferita è questa: un tour di Harry Potter a Edimburgo fa tappa davanti a un parchimetro dove avrebbe pagato la sosta mentre scriveva "Harry Potter e i Doni della Morte". La Rowling ha spiegato che non può essere vero semplicemente perché... non ha la patente!

L'autrice ha anche svelato alcune "verità", come dove le è venuta l'idea del Quidditch: "Questo edificio è a Manchester e una volta era il Bourneville Hotel. Ci ho passato una sola notte nel 1991 e quando sono partita la mattina dopo ho inventato il Quidditch"

E di essersi accorta di aver "rubato" il nome Severus del personaggio di Piton/Snape dal cartello di una via: "Camminavo davanti a questo cartello ogni giorno quando abitavo a Clapham. Molto dopo, dopo la pubblicazione, ho visitato quella zona e ho improvvisamente realizzato che era per quello che Severus mi era venuto in mente pensando al nome di Snape".

Grazie J.K. Rowling per condividere tutti questi retroscena con i Potterhead!

ph: getty images

