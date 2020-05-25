J.K. Rowling ha demolito dei falsi miti su “Harry Potter” a cui potresti aver creduto anche tu

E rivelato alcune verità, come l'ispirazione per Severus e per il Quidditch

J.K. Rowling ha letto le tante leggende che circolano su come è nata la saga di "Harry Potter" e ha deciso di chiarire una volta per tutte quali sono totalmente false e in quali c'è un fondo di verità.

Molto probabilmente hai sentito una delle teorie più famose, ovvero che abbia iniziato a scrivere la storia del maghetto su un treno (o in un bar appena scesa da un treno), ispirata da ciò che ha visto dal finestrino.

L'autrice ha chiarito che: "Se si definisce la nascita di Harry Potter come il momento in cui ho avuto l'idea iniziale, allora era su un treno Manchester-Londra. Ma sono perennemente divertita dall'idea che Hogwarts è stata direttamente ispirata da bei luoghi che ho visitato, perché non potrebbe essere più lontano dalla verità".

* If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I'm perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it's so far from the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

"Stavo scrivendo Harry Potter da alcuni anni, prima che mettessi piede in questo bar - ha aggiunto, quando una fan le ha chiesto se fosse vero che ha iniziato a scrivere il primo libro al The Elephant House di Edimburgo - Quindi non è nato lì ma è vero che ho scritto in quel bar".

I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I’d been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we’ll let them off! https://t.co/xDOsrbiZwu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

Il posto dove ha iniziato a scrivere la saga è un altro: "Se si definisce il luogo di nascita di Harry Potter come il luogo dove ho appoggiato la penna sul foglio la prima volta, allora è questo. Avevo affittato una stanza in un appartamento. I primi mattoni di Hogwarts sono stati posati in un appartamento a Clapham Junction (a Londra)".

This is the true birthplace of Harry Potter, if you define 'birthplace' as the spot where I put pen to paper for the first time.* I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction. pic.twitter.com/HVORnPVboK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

Un'altra leggenda è che J.K. Rowling abbia preso spunto per creare gli interni di Hogwarts da una visita alla Livraria Lello, una libreria storica di Porto. Ebbene, ha rivelato di non esserci mai entrata in quella libreria.

"Non sapevo neanche della sua esistenza! È bellissima e vorrei averla visitata, ma non ha niente a che fare con Hogwarts".

For instance, I never visited this bookshop in Oporto. Never even knew of its existence! It’s beautiful and I wish I *had* visited it, but it has nothing to do with Hogwarts! pic.twitter.com/f83rxBeeyY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

La sua bugia preferita è questa: un tour di Harry Potter a Edimburgo fa tappa davanti a un parchimetro dove avrebbe pagato la sosta mentre scriveva "Harry Potter e i Doni della Morte". La Rowling ha spiegato che non può essere vero semplicemente perché... non ha la patente!

My favourite bit of utter nonsense about Potter landmarks is still this one. I can't drive. pic.twitter.com/szugSAkIOA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

L'autrice ha anche svelato alcune "verità", come dove le è venuta l'idea del Quidditch: "Questo edificio è a Manchester e una volta era il Bourneville Hotel. Ci ho passato una sola notte nel 1991 e quando sono partita la mattina dopo ho inventato il Quidditch"

This building is in Manchester and used to be the Bourneville Hotel (Pretty sure it's this building. It might be the one along). Anyway, I spent a single night there in 1991, and when I left next morning, I'd invented Quidditch. pic.twitter.com/gNzAanTw20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

E di essersi accorta di aver "rubato" il nome Severus del personaggio di Piton/Snape dal cartello di una via: "Camminavo davanti a questo cartello ogni giorno quando abitavo a Clapham. Molto dopo, dopo la pubblicazione, ho visitato quella zona e ho improvvisamente realizzato che era per quello che Severus mi era venuto in mente pensando al nome di Snape".

Real Harry Potter inspiration alert: I walked past this sign every day on my way to work when I was living in Clapham . Much later - post-publication - I revisited the area & suddenly realised THIS was why 'Severus' had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

Grazie J.K. Rowling per condividere tutti questi retroscena con i Potterhead!

ph: getty images