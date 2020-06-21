Il principe William posa con i Royal Babies in una nuova foto per il suo compleanno

Il principe William compie oggi 38 anni e per celebrare l'occasione Kensington Palace ha condiviso una tenerissima foto in cui compaiono anche i Royal Babies!
Il Duca di Cambridge è seduto sorridente su un'altalena, mentre il principe George, 6 anni, la principessa Charlotte, 5 anni, e il principe Louis di due anni, gli si arrampicano intorno.
Come specifica la didascalia e come tante volte è successo in passato, la foto è stata scattata da Kate Middleton. Risale a inizio giugno.
Venerdì scorso, Kate e William hanno fatto la loro prima apparizione pubblica dopo l'auto isolamento. Hanno visitato un centro di giardinaggio e una panetteria per capire come stanno andando le cose e quanto siano stati colpiti dalla crisi scatenata dall'emergenza sanitaria.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen — visit @theroyalfamily to read Her Majesty’s message.
In un momento più leggero, il principe ha svelato che i principini George e Charlotte adorano preparare dolci ma fanno un po' di confusione: "Praticamente attaccano la cucina, è come un'esplosione di farina e cioccolato".
ph: getty images