Il principe Harry ha rivelato quanti figli vorrebbe avere con Meghan Markle

Il principe Harry è diventato papà quasi tre mesi fa - Archie è nato lo scorso 6 maggio - e adesso ha rivelato quanti bambini pensa di avere in totale.
Il Duca del Sussex ha intervistato l'antropologa Jane Goodall sul numero di settembre di British Vogue, edizione per cui la moglie Meghan Markle è guest editor, e hanno chiacchierato di tutto e un po', dal razzismo alle risorse naturali.
Proprio parlando di natura, Harry ha accennato al numero di Royal Babies che potremmo vedere in futuro ma non ti aspettare una squadra di calcetto!
The Duke of Sussex made a special visit to Sheffield today to see workers, academics and students doing their part to help their community.
Ecco la parte dell'intervista a questo proposito:
Principe Harry: "Penso che per le persone che ho conosciuto e i posti dove ho avuto la fortuna di andare, ho sempre avuto una connessione e amore per la natura. La vedo differentemente ora, senza dubbi. Ma ho sempre voluto preservarla, anche prima di avere un figlio e prima di sperare di avere figli".
Jane Goodall: "Non troppi!" (scherzando)
Principe Harry: "Al massimo due"
"Ho sempre pensato: questo posto è in prestito. E siccome siamo persone intelligenti ed evolute come tutti si suppone che siano, dovremmo lasciare qualcosa di meglio per la prossima generazione".
Insomma, niente tripletta come il fratello William e Kate Middleton: il principe Harry si vuole fermare a quota due bimbi.
Per ora ci basta il tenerissimo Archie: hai visto le foto del battesimo?
ph: getty images