Il principe Harry ha rivelato quanti figli vorrebbe avere con Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex made a special visit to Sheffield today to see workers, academics and students doing their part to help their community. At Sheffield Children’s Hospital, The Duke supported the opening of a new wing that extends the resources available to patients and their families. This was an especially meaningful visit both publicly and personally as The Duke signed the visitors book that his mother, Diana Princess of Wales signed in 1989. At Sheffield Hallam University The Duke celebrated the incredible teaching and research staff and saw firsthand their Virtual Reality rehabilitation project. He also met with youth activists and academics working with the World Health Organisation and the UN to develop new technology to assist in aid work during crises around the world. Today was a prime example of just how many people work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this world better for others. We all have the opportunity to do something impactful every single day. “Nature needs your care. Animals need your attention. People need your light. The world needs your love... How can you make a difference in the world? Help one person at a time.” Matshona Dhliwayo Photo©️PA images / Empics - Doug Peters