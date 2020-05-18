Il messaggio di Ian Somerhalder per la sua “super donna” Nikki Reed ti farà sciogliere

Il tributo in occasione del compleanno dell'attrice

Ian Somerhalder e Nikki Reed non sono nuovi a scambiarsi romantici messaggi sui social, ma l'ultimo pubblicato dall'attore li supera tutti!

La star di "The Vampire Diaries" ha festeggiato il 32esimo compleanno della moglie dedicandole delle parole che tutti vorrebbero sentirsi dire.

L'ha celebrata in tutte le sue mille sfaccettature: "Nik. Da dove iniziare. Sono così ispirato da te come madre, come imprenditrice, come figlia, come sorella, come moglie e come amica. Stai al timone come un boss".

La coppia si era sposata nel 2015 e due anni dopo era nata la figlia Bodhi Soleil. Lo stesso anno in cui era diventata mamma, Nikki Reed aveva lanciato una linea di gioielli sostenibili chiamata BaYou With Love (ha recentemente disegnato l'anello di fidanzamento di Jenna Dewan).

Il messaggio di Ian Somerhalder continua così: "Tu sei l'unica persona che conosco che può essere una mamma a tempo pieno, mentre gestisci la tua compagnia, mentre fai tanti altri lavori e soprattutto dando il tuo tempo ed energia alla mia caotica vita tra lavoro e fondazione eccetera. La lista va avanti... Tu sei una super donna".

"Sei semplicemente incredibile e la mia mente non si capacita di tutto ciò che sei. Mi hai insegnato così tanto attraverso la tua generosità e capacità di amare come nessun altro. Ormai da anni. Ho corso intorno al mondo come un pazzo mettendo in piedi aziende e cercando di rendere il mondo un posto migliore attraverso la nostra filantropia e tu mi hai supportato in ogni passo. Non avrei potuto fare questo senza di te e prometto che sarà valsa la pena".

L'attore aveva lanciato la Ian Somerhalder Foundation nel 2010, che si impegna a collaborare con persone e progetti che hanno un impatto positivo sul pianeta e su chi lo abita.

Il messaggio si conclude così: "Tu mi hai incoraggiato e sei rimasta un pilastro forte di saggezza e potere. Ho un'immensa gratitudine per te. So che non è stato facile per te, tu fantastico essere umano. Hai creato così tanto spazio perché io crescessi e sognassi, ora è il tuo turno. Sei un'anticonformista, una potenza e un'ispirazione".

