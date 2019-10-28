Il figlio di Marnie Simpson è molto in ritardo e la star ha parlato delle difficoltà che sta incontrando

Marnie Simpson non vede l'ora di diventare mamma ma il piccolo (sì, sarà un maschietto) che porta in grembo si sta facendo attendere.
La star di Geordie Shore ha rivelato di aver superato di 10 giorni la data prevista per il parto e ha confessato ai fan che non è un momento facile.
Condividendo una foto con il fidanzato e futuro papà Casey, lo ha ringraziato per esserle vicino: "Sono così fortunata ad avere questo umano nella mia vita".
So blessed to have this human in my life. I’ve Suffered so badly the last week as I’m now 10 days over due and i have to admit it’s tough and I feel horrific in so many ways! words can’t explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you @caseycodyj love you so much! ♥️ I’m so lucky to have you by my side!! And for everyone wondering I have my induction booked so this little guy is coming weather he likes it or not 😂🙈 thanks for all the support and messages it means a lot in my down days! I’ll try and keep you all updated on me and the baby when he makes his arrival! 🙏🏻 hope you all have a great weekend💓💓💓
E ha aggiunto: "Sto soffrendo così tanto nell'ultima settimana e ora sono 10 giorni in ritardo, devo ammetterlo è dura e orribile in così tanti modi! Le parole non possono spiegare il disagio".
Marnie Simpson ha quindi spiegato di aver prenotato un parto indotto, ovvero quando il travaglio viene provocato con metodi artificiali: "Per tutti quelli che se lo chiedono, questo piccolo ragazzo arriverà che lo voglia o no" ha scherzato.
"Vi terrò aggiornati su quando farà il suo arrivo": stay tuned!
Intanto un altro protagonista di Geordie Shore (ed ex fidanzato storico proprio di Marnie Simpson) ha annunciato che diventerà papà: stiamo parlando di Aaron Chalmers.