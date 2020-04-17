I Chainsmokers hanno donato 20mila mascherine al personale sanitario

In particolare agli ospedali di New York e Las Vegas

Anche i Chainsmokers hanno voluto dare il loro contributo per sostenere chi lavora in prima linea nell'emergenza sanitaria in corso.

Così, Alex Pall e Andrew Taggart hanno mandato 20.000 mascherine equamente divise a due ospedali degli Stati Uniti, particolarmente impegnati nella lotta contro il coronavirus: si tratta del Will Cornell Medicine di New York e dell'University Medical Center di Las Vegas.

New York e Las Vegas sono molto care al duo di "Closer": i Chainsmokers si sono formati nella Grande Mela e sono stati protagonisti di una lunga residency nella celebre città del Navada.

Sono stati gli ospedali a rivelare il bel gesto, con i due post che vedi qui sotto.

Thank you to @TheChainsmokers for donating 10,000 KN95 masks to UMC. Want to join The Chainsmokers in supporting Nevada’s highest level of care at UMC? Visit https://t.co/fTpAuQbJzW to learn more! pic.twitter.com/KnkG0REEQ9 — UMC Hospital (@UMCSN) April 16, 2020

ph: getty images