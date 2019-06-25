Holly Hagan si sposa e ha scelto due BFF di Geordie Shore tra le damigelle

Non potremmo essere più felici per la nostra Holly Hagan che ha appena annunciata di essersi fidanzata ufficialmente con Jacob Blyth!
La star di Geordie Shore ha condiviso l'esatto momento in cui il suo boyfriend le ha fatto la proposta di matrimonio e scommettiamo che ti scioglierai guardandolo.
Sì, perché lui è stato bravissimo a giocare di fantasia: ha fatto a credere a Holly che stessero posando per una foto con uno sfondo mozzafiato di Ibiza e all'improvviso si è inginocchiato per chiederle la mano. Nel post qui sotto, fai swipe per vedere il video:
IM GUNNA BE A WIFE 😍💍 . . Swipe for the video of the best moment of my life 😭 I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, or that we and everybody else managed to keep it a secret for the last couple of weeks. But on our second anniversary on the island where we first met, the love of my life asked me to be his WIFE!!😍 I was honestly in shock, I believed for such a long time that I didn’t deserve to be loved, But I was so wrong. Jacob is everything I was told I didn’t deserve and more. He’s the most patient, caring and laid back person I’ve ever met. His mental strength is something I’ve never seen in any person on earth, and he’s obviously a fucking 10!!😍 Thank you for accepting every single part of me, past, present and now future. Thank you for seeing how fucking fabulous I actually am and for telling me every single day. And thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world, I didn’t think it was possible to love you anymore than I already did but Jesus this feeling is over whelming! Im going to spend my life making you the happiest man on earth because you deserve nothing less. I never believed In happy endings but I guess I got mine ❤️ I cannot wait to be your wife 😍💍💕
"Sarò una moglie - ha scritto la 26enne nella didascalia - Nel secondo anniversario sull'isola dove ci siamo conosciuti, l'amore della mia vita mi ha chiesto di essere sua moglie".
"Ero in stato di shock, ho creduto per molto tempo che non meritavo di essere amata ma mi sbagliavo di grosso. Jacob è tutto ciò che dicevo di non meritare e anche di più. È la persona più paziente, apprensiva e rilassata che abbia incontrato. La sua forza mentale è qualcosa che non ho mai visto prima".
E c'è di più, perché due BFF di Holly Hagan in Geordie Shore hanno rivelato che saranno damigelle d'onore al matrimonio: Charlotte Crosby e Sophie Kasaei!
"Aaah finalmente l'hai detto! Vi amo così tanto e sono così felice. Non vedo l'ora di essere una damigella" ha commentato Char.
E Soph le ha fatto eco: "Il segreto è finalmente fuori! Mia sorella si sposa! Avanti le damigelle!".
Qualche mese fa, Holly aveva confessato che le piacerebbe dire il fatidico sì: "A Ibiza, perché è un luogo così bello" ( anche molto Geordie, visto che è la patria delle discoteche e dei party esagerati). Non ci resta che metterci comodi e aspettare la partecipazione... congratulazioni!
ph: getty images