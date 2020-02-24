Harry e Meghan non potranno usare la parola “Royal” nel loro marchio

L'ultima incognita sul passo indietro dalla Royal Family del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle è stata chiarita: non potranno continuare a usare la parola "Royal" e così dovranno trovare un altro nome per il loro possibile marchio, che non sia "Sussex Royal".
Lo ha annunciato un portavoce di Buckingham Palace, citando delle leggi del Regno Unito: "Mentre il Duca e la Duchessa sono focalizzati a stabilire una nuova organizzazione no profit, date le specifiche leggi del Regno Unito intorno alla parola Royal, è stato concordato che la loro organizzazione, che sarà annunciata in primavera, non si chiamerà Sussex Royal Foundation" si legge nella nota, twittata dal corrispondente reale Omid Scobie.
"Il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex non useranno 'Sussex Royal' in nessun territorio, dopo la primavera 2020".
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
La scorsa settimana, era stato confermato che il 31 marzo sarà il giorno a partire dal quale Harry e Meghan non rappresenteranno più la regina Elisabetta II e diventeranno finanziariamente indipendenti. Nel frattempo, il loro ufficio a Buckingham Palace verrà ufficialmente chiuso. Da quel momento, inizierà un periodo di transizione di 12 mesi.
Da parte loro, i Sussex hanno chiarito attraverso il loro sito che non apriranno esattamente una nuova fondazione, ma che svilupperanno "un nuovo modo di portare il cambiamento e sostenere gli sforzi fatti da tante fondazioni nel mondo".
Hanno anche spiegato che nell'ultimo mese e mezzo sono rimasti attivamente coinvolti nel processo per uscire dalla Royal Family, cosa che hanno descritto essere "triste" per loro e per il loro staff.
ph: getty images