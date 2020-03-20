Gwyneth Paltrow ha mandato una lettera d’amore all’Italia, ricordando quanto il nostro Paese sia significativo per lei

"Ci avete mostrato cosa può fare il senso di comunità in questi tempi surreali"

Sono tante le star internazionali che negli ultimi giorni stanno esprimendo supporto e solidarietà nei confronti del nostro Paese.

Gal Gadot ispirata da un trombettista trapanese durante il #Flashmobsonoro o Timothée Chalamet che ha spiegato di avere il cuore spezzato per Crema, città dove ha girato "Chiamami Col Tuo Nome".

Ora si è aggiunta anche Gwyneth Paltrow con una "Lettera d'amore all'Italia": così ha intitolato un video postato su Instagram, in cui la si vede attraversare paesaggi familiari, bere un caffè, preparare la pasta.

Nella didascalia, si è soffermata a spiegare il suo legame speciale con il nostro Paese, iniziato con il suo primo viaggio nel 1991 quando aveva attraversato il nord Italia fino a Venezia.

Poi era tornata qualche anno dopo per girare "Il Talento di Mr. Ripley", questa volta a Roma: "Ho passato mesi capitolando davanti alla deliziosa impetuosità del sud, con il suo incredibile cibo e il calore del cuore".

Ha anche raccontato come alcuni momenti significativi della sua vita siano successi qui in Italia: "Alcuni degli avvenimenti più profondi della mia vita sono successi in Italia: mio padre è morto a Roma mentre stavamo facendo un viaggio per il mio trentesimo compleanno".

"Brad - ha continuato, riferendosi al suo attuale marito Brad Falchuk - mi ha chiesto la mano in Umbria nel 2017. L'Italia è un posto dove continuiamo a tornare. È un Paese che crede profondamente nell'artigianato, nella famiglia, nel fatto a mano, nella qualità dei suoi beni. Produciamo i vestiti della G. Label nelle industrie (in Italia) e abbiamo fatto scorta di pasta, pomodori napoletani e olio d'oliva durante questo periodo a casa".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 🍁 Un post condiviso da Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) in data: 30 Nov 2019 alle ore 12:35 PST

"Quando questa crisi è iniziata, abbiamo pregato per l'Italia, la Cina, la Corea del Sud, l'Iran e gli altri Paesi colpiti, e ora è arrivata da noi. Ognuno di questi posti ci ha mostrato cosa la forza, la resilienza e il senso di comunità possano fare durante questi tempi surreali, in cui i movimenti sono ristretti, con alcuni che hanno persino cantato sui balconi".

Ha concluso ribadendo di restare a casa perché solo così #andràtuttobene: "State a casa. Fate la pasta. Chiamate la nonna. Supereremo tutto questo".

ph: getty images