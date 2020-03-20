Gwyneth Paltrow ha mandato una lettera d’amore all’Italia, ricordando quanto il nostro Paese sia significativo per lei

Sono tante le star internazionali che negli ultimi giorni stanno esprimendo supporto e solidarietà nei confronti del nostro Paese.
Gal Gadot ispirata da un trombettista trapanese durante il #Flashmobsonoro o Timothée Chalamet che ha spiegato di avere il cuore spezzato per Crema, città dove ha girato "Chiamami Col Tuo Nome".
Ora si è aggiunta anche Gwyneth Paltrow con una "Lettera d'amore all'Italia": così ha intitolato un video postato su Instagram, in cui la si vede attraversare paesaggi familiari, bere un caffè, preparare la pasta.
My first trip to Italy was at the end of 1991. I had miraculously booked a TV movie that would start in the new year, so I quit my job at the fish restaurant in Santa Monica, borrowed money from my agent, and hopped on a plane. I met up with a college friend and we traversed the north on trains, spending Christmas with some family friends who were nonetheless strangers, and ending up in Venice. My next trip there was a few years later, when we moved to Rome to start preproduction on The Talented Mr. Ripley. I spent months succumbing to the delicious wildness of the south, with its incredible food and warm-hearted entropy. As it’s transpired, I have had some of life’s most profound happenings occur in Italy: My father died in Rome when we were on a road trip for my thirtieth birthday; Brad proposed to me in Umbria in 2017. Italy is a place we return to over and over. It is a country that believes deeply in the artisan, the family, the handmade, slow-grown quality of its goods. We make our G. Label clothing in its factories and, as it turns out, stock up on its low-temp-dried pasta, Neapolitan tomatoes, and fragrant olive oil during times at home. When this crisis started, we held Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, and the other countries affected in our prayers, and now we have all followed suit. Each of these places has shown us what strength, resilience, and community can do during these surreal times, strictly restricting movement, with some even singing from their balconies. I wish for all of us to heed these very real warnings so that this unprecedented crisis might pass quickly. Stay home. Make pasta. FaceTime your grandma. We will get through this.
Nella didascalia, si è soffermata a spiegare il suo legame speciale con il nostro Paese, iniziato con il suo primo viaggio nel 1991 quando aveva attraversato il nord Italia fino a Venezia.
Poi era tornata qualche anno dopo per girare "Il Talento di Mr. Ripley", questa volta a Roma: "Ho passato mesi capitolando davanti alla deliziosa impetuosità del sud, con il suo incredibile cibo e il calore del cuore".
Ha anche raccontato come alcuni momenti significativi della sua vita siano successi qui in Italia: "Alcuni degli avvenimenti più profondi della mia vita sono successi in Italia: mio padre è morto a Roma mentre stavamo facendo un viaggio per il mio trentesimo compleanno".
"Brad - ha continuato, riferendosi al suo attuale marito Brad Falchuk - mi ha chiesto la mano in Umbria nel 2017. L'Italia è un posto dove continuiamo a tornare. È un Paese che crede profondamente nell'artigianato, nella famiglia, nel fatto a mano, nella qualità dei suoi beni. Produciamo i vestiti della G. Label nelle industrie (in Italia) e abbiamo fatto scorta di pasta, pomodori napoletani e olio d'oliva durante questo periodo a casa".
"Quando questa crisi è iniziata, abbiamo pregato per l'Italia, la Cina, la Corea del Sud, l'Iran e gli altri Paesi colpiti, e ora è arrivata da noi. Ognuno di questi posti ci ha mostrato cosa la forza, la resilienza e il senso di comunità possano fare durante questi tempi surreali, in cui i movimenti sono ristretti, con alcuni che hanno persino cantato sui balconi".
Ha concluso ribadendo di restare a casa perché solo così #andràtuttobene: "State a casa. Fate la pasta. Chiamate la nonna. Supereremo tutto questo".
