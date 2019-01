Gigi Hadid avvistata mentre esce da casa di Zayn Malik, dopo i rumors sul possibile breakup

View this post on Instagram

Just when you think more dreams couldn’t come true ..... ✨ So honored to walk @PRADA FW ‘19 tonight. Huge gratitude to Mrs.Prada, @ashleybrokaw , #olivierrizzo, @zambishot and to the whole team for being so lovely! I will never forget this moment (or this look 😍)! major @guidopalau @patmcgrathreal