Drake ha spiegato perché ha cambiato idea sul pubblicare foto del figlio Adonis

Lo scorso marzo, Drake aveva stupito tutti condividendo per la prima volta delle foto del figlio Adonis.
Il piccolo è nato a ottobre 2017 dalla breve relazione con Sophie Brussaux ma non lo avevamo mai visto prima di quest'anno, appunto perché il rapper è sempre stato molto riservato sulla sua paternità.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Ora lo stesso Drake ha spiegato perché ha cambiato idea sul fatto di pubblicare delle foto del bimbo e c'entra il fatto di volersi sentire "libero" dalle pressioni che la fama può portare.
"È stata una cosa magnifica per me, semplicemente condividere questa cosa con il mondo - ha detto chiacchierando nel programma di Lil Wayne su Apple Music - Mi sono svegliato una mattina e mi sono detto che era qualcosa che volevo davvero fare. Non l'avevo detto a nessuno prima e non l'avevo pianificato".
"Non volevo che, perché ho fatto la scelta di vita di essere una 'celebrità', questo costringesse tutti a vivere sotto copertura... Volevo liberare me stesso da questa cosa".
Quando aveva condiviso le immagini di Adonis, Drake aveva aggiunto una toccante messaggio, a fronte dell'emergenza coronavirus. "Puoi sempre scegliere di liberarti dal giogo della sofferenza e del panico e aprirti alla tua luce (...) Amo e mi manca la mia bella famiglia e gli amici e non vedo l'ora del giorno gioioso in cui potremo riunirci".
Era stato Pusha T a rivelare al mondo che Drake era diventato padre, menzionando il fatto nel brano dissing "The Story of Adidon". Il rapper lo aveva poi confermato un mese dopo, a giugno 2018, sempre attraverso una canzone, "Emotionless".
In poche occasioni ha parlato di Adonis: la prima era stata in un'intervista dell'ottobre 2018, in cui aveva rivelato che il bimbo ha dei bellissimi occhi blu.
In un'altra dello scorso dicembre, aveva spiegato di non avere rivelato subito la notizia perché aveva dei dubbi sulla paternità e stava aspettando i risultati del test del DNA.
ph: getty images