Drake ha spiegato perché ha cambiato idea sul pubblicare foto del figlio Adonis

Ha condiviso le prime immagini dopo due anni e mezzo di assoluta privacy

Lo scorso marzo, Drake aveva stupito tutti condividendo per la prima volta delle foto del figlio Adonis.

Il piccolo è nato a ottobre 2017 dalla breve relazione con Sophie Brussaux ma non lo avevamo mai visto prima di quest'anno, appunto perché il rapper è sempre stato molto riservato sulla sua paternità.

Ora lo stesso Drake ha spiegato perché ha cambiato idea sul fatto di pubblicare delle foto del bimbo e c'entra il fatto di volersi sentire "libero" dalle pressioni che la fama può portare.

"È stata una cosa magnifica per me, semplicemente condividere questa cosa con il mondo - ha detto chiacchierando nel programma di Lil Wayne su Apple Music - Mi sono svegliato una mattina e mi sono detto che era qualcosa che volevo davvero fare. Non l'avevo detto a nessuno prima e non l'avevo pianificato".

"Non volevo che, perché ho fatto la scelta di vita di essere una 'celebrità', questo costringesse tutti a vivere sotto copertura... Volevo liberare me stesso da questa cosa".

Quando aveva condiviso le immagini di Adonis, Drake aveva aggiunto una toccante messaggio, a fronte dell'emergenza coronavirus. "Puoi sempre scegliere di liberarti dal giogo della sofferenza e del panico e aprirti alla tua luce (...) Amo e mi manca la mia bella famiglia e gli amici e non vedo l'ora del giorno gioioso in cui potremo riunirci".

Era stato Pusha T a rivelare al mondo che Drake era diventato padre, menzionando il fatto nel brano dissing "The Story of Adidon". Il rapper lo aveva poi confermato un mese dopo, a giugno 2018, sempre attraverso una canzone, "Emotionless".

In poche occasioni ha parlato di Adonis: la prima era stata in un'intervista dell'ottobre 2018, in cui aveva rivelato che il bimbo ha dei bellissimi occhi blu.

In un'altra dello scorso dicembre, aveva spiegato di non avere rivelato subito la notizia perché aveva dei dubbi sulla paternità e stava aspettando i risultati del test del DNA.

