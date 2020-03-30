Drake ha pubblicato le prime foto del figlio Adonis, che ha già due anni e mezzo

Drake è sempre stato molto, molto riservato sulla sua paternità ma adesso ha fatto un'eccezione e per la prima volta ha pubblicato delle foto del figlio.
Il piccolo si chiama Adonis Graham ed è nato a ottobre 2017 dalla breve relazione con Sophie Brussaux (che vedi in una delle immagini della slideshow). Con una testa piena di boccoli biondi e due straordinari occhi blu, ti farà sciogliere:
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Lasciando intendere che stia passando #IoRestoACasa separato dal bimbo, che sarebbe rimasto con la madre, il rapper ha aggiunto un lungo e toccante messaggio in cui si rivolge direttamente al figlio ma che vale per tutti noi.
"Quello che è più importante per te al momento è connetterti con la tua luce interiore (...) E per farlo connettiti alla gente e alle cose che ti portano gioia. Quando la mente inizia ad avere troppi pensieri o paura, sposta subito la tua attenzione su qualcosa di più luminoso (...) Puoi sempre scegliere di liberarti dalla sofferenza e dal panico e aprirti alla tua luce".
"Le risate sono la miglior medicina ma le lacrime possono essere un potente sfogo. Lascia andare ogni pregiudizio che hai su questo. Ricorda che non sei mai da solo (...) Hai il cuore più grande e questo è il tuo regalo straordinario. È impossibile poter controllare sempre ciò che ti avviene intorno ma quando sposti il focus su ciò che tu vuoi sentire, tutto inizia ad assisterti".
"Amo e mi manca la mia bella famiglia e gli amici e non vedo l'ora del giorno gioioso in cui potremo riunirci. Fino a quel momento, tieni la tua luce accesa".
Era stato Pusha T a rivelare al mondo che Drake era diventato padre, menzionando il fatto nel brano dissing "The Story of Adidon". Il rapper lo aveva poi confermato un mese dopo, a giugno 2018, sempre attraverso una canzone, "Emotionless".
In poche occasioni ha parlato di Adonis: la prima era stata in un'intervista dell'ottobre 2018, in cui aveva rivelato che il bimbo ha dei bellissimi occhi blu.
In un'altra dello scorso dicembre, aveva spiegato di non avere rivelato subito la notizia perché aveva dei dubbi sulla paternità e stava aspettando i risultati del test del DNA.
