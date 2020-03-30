Drake ha pubblicato le prime foto del figlio Adonis, che ha già due anni e mezzo

Con un lungo messaggio di speranza in questo complicato periodo

Drake è sempre stato molto, molto riservato sulla sua paternità ma adesso ha fatto un'eccezione e per la prima volta ha pubblicato delle foto del figlio.

Il piccolo si chiama Adonis Graham ed è nato a ottobre 2017 dalla breve relazione con Sophie Brussaux (che vedi in una delle immagini della slideshow). Con una testa piena di boccoli biondi e due straordinari occhi blu, ti farà sciogliere:

Lasciando intendere che stia passando #IoRestoACasa separato dal bimbo, che sarebbe rimasto con la madre, il rapper ha aggiunto un lungo e toccante messaggio in cui si rivolge direttamente al figlio ma che vale per tutti noi.

"Quello che è più importante per te al momento è connetterti con la tua luce interiore (...) E per farlo connettiti alla gente e alle cose che ti portano gioia. Quando la mente inizia ad avere troppi pensieri o paura, sposta subito la tua attenzione su qualcosa di più luminoso (...) Puoi sempre scegliere di liberarti dalla sofferenza e dal panico e aprirti alla tua luce".

"Le risate sono la miglior medicina ma le lacrime possono essere un potente sfogo. Lascia andare ogni pregiudizio che hai su questo. Ricorda che non sei mai da solo (...) Hai il cuore più grande e questo è il tuo regalo straordinario. È impossibile poter controllare sempre ciò che ti avviene intorno ma quando sposti il focus su ciò che tu vuoi sentire, tutto inizia ad assisterti".

"Amo e mi manca la mia bella famiglia e gli amici e non vedo l'ora del giorno gioioso in cui potremo riunirci. Fino a quel momento, tieni la tua luce accesa".

Era stato Pusha T a rivelare al mondo che Drake era diventato padre, menzionando il fatto nel brano dissing "The Story of Adidon". Il rapper lo aveva poi confermato un mese dopo, a giugno 2018, sempre attraverso una canzone, "Emotionless".

In poche occasioni ha parlato di Adonis: la prima era stata in un'intervista dell'ottobre 2018, in cui aveva rivelato che il bimbo ha dei bellissimi occhi blu.

In un'altra dello scorso dicembre, aveva spiegato di non avere rivelato subito la notizia perché aveva dei dubbi sulla paternità e stava aspettando i risultati del test del DNA.

