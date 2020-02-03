  1. News Home
GOSSIP

Da Lady Gaga a Cardi B, tutti pazzi per l’esibizione di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira al Super Bowl 2020

E per il momento in cui la figlia di JLo è salita sul palco
3 February 2020

L'esplosiva performance di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira all'Halftime del Super Bowl 2020 ha fatto ballare tutto l'Hard Rock Stadium di Miami e ha fatto saltare sul divano chi l'ha seguita da casa, star comprese!

Le due cantanti hanno regalato un medley delle loro hit più famose scatenandosi su epiche coreografie e sono state raggiunte da Bad Bunny e J Balvin per un pizzico di reggaeton nella performance.

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Pink e tante altre celebrità sono impazzite come te davanti a questo straordinario spettacolo e lo hanno fatto sapere forte e chiaro sui social.

"JLo, Shakira e tutti gli special guest sono stati incredibili! - ha scritto Lady Gaga - Che divertente halftime show. Ho ballato e sorriso per tutto il tempo. Che potenti e sexy donne! Davanti e dietro la telecamera! Vi amo belle, sexy e talentuose donne".

"Sì! L'halftime è stato gioia! Shakira e JLo hanno tutto ciò che è sì" ha fatto eco Pink.

Kim Kardashian ha fatto le congratulazioni a entrambe e ha sottolineato il momento in cui la figlia di Jennifer Lopez, Emme, è salita sul palco: "Possiamo parlare di quanto sia stata fantastica la figlia di JLo Emme che ha cantato su un palco enorme come quello del Super Bowl".

Anche Donatella Versace, dopo aver postato diverse foto e video dal Super Bowl, ha fatto i complimenti a Emme e alla famosa mamma: "Che momento iconico la scorsa notte, Jennifer e Emme sul palco insieme! Così belle e forti".

 
 
 
 
 
Such an iconic moment last night, Jennifer and Emme on stage together! So beautiful and strong!! 💓💕 @jlo #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #sbliv #HalfTimeShow

Un post condiviso da Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) in data:


@iamcardib from the BRONX 😍😍😍 we love to see it!!! #cardib #JLo #superbowl2020 #skyylevelmedia

Ecco tante altre reazioni delle star alla performance di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira all'Halftime del Super Bowl 2020:

ph: getty images

