Da Lady Gaga a Cardi B, tutti pazzi per l’esibizione di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira al Super Bowl 2020

E per il momento in cui la figlia di JLo è salita sul palco

L'esplosiva performance di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira all'Halftime del Super Bowl 2020 ha fatto ballare tutto l'Hard Rock Stadium di Miami e ha fatto saltare sul divano chi l'ha seguita da casa, star comprese!

Le due cantanti hanno regalato un medley delle loro hit più famose scatenandosi su epiche coreografie e sono state raggiunte da Bad Bunny e J Balvin per un pizzico di reggaeton nella performance.

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Pink e tante altre celebrità sono impazzite come te davanti a questo straordinario spettacolo e lo hanno fatto sapere forte e chiaro sui social.

"JLo, Shakira e tutti gli special guest sono stati incredibili! - ha scritto Lady Gaga - Che divertente halftime show. Ho ballato e sorriso per tutto il tempo. Che potenti e sexy donne! Davanti e dietro la telecamera! Vi amo belle, sexy e talentuose donne".

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

"Sì! L'halftime è stato gioia! Shakira e JLo hanno tutto ciò che è sì" ha fatto eco Pink.

Kim Kardashian ha fatto le congratulazioni a entrambe e ha sottolineato il momento in cui la figlia di Jennifer Lopez, Emme, è salita sul palco: "Possiamo parlare di quanto sia stata fantastica la figlia di JLo Emme che ha cantato su un palco enorme come quello del Super Bowl".

Can we talk about how amazing @JLo’s daughter Emme sang and on such a huge stage like the Super Bowl ✨🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Anche Donatella Versace, dopo aver postato diverse foto e video dal Super Bowl, ha fatto i complimenti a Emme e alla famosa mamma: "Che momento iconico la scorsa notte, Jennifer e Emme sul palco insieme! Così belle e forti".





Cardi B era presente di persona allo stadio e ha postato un video in cui canta "Jenny from the block" trasformandola in "Cardi from the block".

Ecco tante altre reazioni delle star alla performance di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira all'Halftime del Super Bowl 2020:

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020

Best Super Bowl show! Congrats to @shakira @jlo and the @nfl for an amazing performance... if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 3, 2020

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

That halftime show was UNREAL!!!! J Lo and Shakira just destroyed that 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 🇵🇷 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 3, 2020

**follows Shakira on Instagram** — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 3, 2020

ph: getty images