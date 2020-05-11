Da Ariana Grande a Miley Cyrus, i messaggi più belli delle star per la Festa della Mamma 2020

È tornata la Festa della Mamma e quest'anno è stata sicuramente diversa rispetto al passato.
Con le distanze sociali da rispettare, baci e abbracci sono rimandati e le celebrazioni si sono spostate online. Cosa c'è di meglio, allora, di un bel tributo su Instagram?
Tante star hanno condiviso foto ricordo e dolci messaggi per le loro mamme - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid -: ecco i più belli!
Ariana Grande
Gigi Hadid
La modella è una delle future mamme famose del 2020: ha da poco annunciato di aspettare un figlio con Zayn Malik.
Miley Cyrus
Beyoncé
Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝
Justin Bieber
Kylie Jenner
this little love of mine 🤍 .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas ...
Kendall Jenner
Liam Hemsworth
Kevin Jonas
Mothers love shows no bounds, You definitely prove that every day @daniellejonas happy Mother’s Day we love you so much!!
Shay Mitchell
Happy Mother’s Day to all the new, sleep deprived moms. To all the newish moms who are finally getting their bearings and adjusting to a new normal. To all the moms of multiples. To all the working moms. To all the single moms. To all the moms of rainbow babies. To the moms who have lost children. To those with difficult relationships with theIr moms. To mother figures in the absence of children. To all the women who are moms in their hearts but their bodies aren’t cooperating. To anyone who woke-up this morning with a pang of sadness because they no longer have their mom here. And let’s not forget the moms who are totally content with fur babies, or nothing to take care of at all. Wherever you are in this relationship, celebrate that today.💕
Taylor Swift
My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day. 💐 PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you 💗
Camila Cabello
Victoria Beckham
Orlando Bloom (e Katy Perry)
💛happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be❤️
ph: getty images