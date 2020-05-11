  1. News Home
GOSSIP

Da Ariana Grande a Miley Cyrus, i messaggi più belli delle star per la Festa della Mamma 2020

Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid e tanti altri
11 May 2020

È tornata la Festa della Mamma e quest'anno è stata sicuramente diversa rispetto al passato.

Con le distanze sociali da rispettare, baci e abbracci sono rimandati e le celebrazioni si sono spostate online. Cosa c'è di meglio, allora, di un bel tributo su Instagram?

Tante star hanno condiviso foto ricordo e dolci messaggi per le loro mamme - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid -: ecco i più belli!

Ariana Grande

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

everything @joangrande i love u forever

Un post condiviso da Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) in data:

Gigi Hadid

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!

Un post condiviso da Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) in data:

La modella è una delle future mamme famose del 2020: ha da poco annunciato di aspettare un figlio con Zayn Malik.

Miley Cyrus

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mothers Daughter for life! @tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever ! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you!

Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data:

Beyoncé

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝

Un post condiviso da Beyoncé (@beyonce) in data:

Justin Bieber

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

this little love of mine 🤍 .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas ...

Un post condiviso da Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) in data:

Kendall Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

love your m🌎ther @krisjenner

Un post condiviso da Kendall (@kendalljenner) in data:

Liam Hemsworth

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother ❤️❤️❤️

Un post condiviso da Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) in data:

Kevin Jonas

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mothers love shows no bounds, You definitely prove that every day @daniellejonas happy Mother’s Day we love you so much!!

Un post condiviso da Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) in data:

Shay Mitchell

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother’s Day to all the new, sleep deprived moms. To all the newish moms who are finally getting their bearings and adjusting to a new normal. To all the moms of multiples. To all the working moms. To all the single moms. To all the moms of rainbow babies. To the moms who have lost children. To those with difficult relationships with theIr moms. To mother figures in the absence of children. To all the women who are moms in their hearts but their bodies aren’t cooperating. To anyone who woke-up this morning with a pang of sadness because they no longer have their mom here. And let’s not forget the moms who are totally content with fur babies, or nothing to take care of at all. Wherever you are in this relationship, celebrate that today.💕

Un post condiviso da Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) in data:

Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“if I know what love is, it is because of you” 🌹

Un post condiviso da camila (@camila_cabello) in data:

Victoria Beckham

Orlando Bloom (e Katy Perry)

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💛happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be❤️

Un post condiviso da Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) in data:

ph: getty images

