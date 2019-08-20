Colton Haynes si è aperto sulla sua lotta contro la dipendenza e sulla salute mentale

"Se ti trovi in un momento buio, ti prometto che non durerà per sempre"

Lo scorso marzo, Colton Haynes aveva parlato per la prima volta di un periodo molto difficile che aveva affrontato, spiegando che la troppa attenzione ricevuta dopo il coming out, il divorzio da Jeff Leatham e la morte della madre lo avevano fatto precipitare in una spirale negativa.

Adesso l'attore ha voluto aggiungere qualche dettaglio in più, facendo sapere ai fan che, anche se spesso vedono foto glamour sul suo Instagram, queste immagini non sono sempre il riflesso esatto della sua vita.

Sul social, si è aperto sulla sua esperienza con la depressione, l'ansia e l'abuso di sostanze, spiegando perché è così importante per lui parlarne e aprire la discussione sulla salute mentale.

Nella didascalia di alcune foto che lo ritraggono in ospedale lo scorso anno - come aveva già raccontato era andato in rehab per lottare contro la dipendenza - ha scritto: "Non voglio preoccuparmi di se sembro hot o meno su Instagram. Non voglio girare intorno alla verità per compiacere altre persone e per avere successo economico. Ho cose molto importanti da dire che l'ultimo photoshoot o l'ultimo show che ho girato (anche se sono grato di poter fare ciò che amo)".

"Provo immensa gioia quando qualcuno viene da me e mi dice che la mia volontà di essere aperto su depressione, ansia, alcolismo e dipendenza lo ha aiutato in qualche modo. Ho lottato nell'ultimo anno per cercare la mia voce e un posto dove sentirmi a mio agio ed è la lotta più bella che ho dovuto affrontare".

"Preoccuparmi di a che ora postare sui social per massimizzare i like o arrabbiarmi con me stesso perché non appaio più come quando ero dipendente dalle pastiglie è uno spreco del perché sono stato messo al mondo. Sto postando queste immagini per farvi conoscere la mia verità".

"Sono grato di dove sono oggi, un anno dopo da quando sono state fatte queste foto, ma quei momenti sono stati davvero bui. Sono un essere umano con dei difetti come te. Se ti trovi in un momento buio, ti prometto che non durerà per sempre".

Stay strong, Colton!

ph: getty images