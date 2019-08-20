Colton Haynes si è aperto sulla sua lotta contro la dipendenza e sulla salute mentale

Lo scorso marzo, Colton Haynes aveva parlato per la prima volta di un periodo molto difficile che aveva affrontato, spiegando che la troppa attenzione ricevuta dopo il coming out, il divorzio da Jeff Leatham e la morte della madre lo avevano fatto precipitare in una spirale negativa.
Adesso l'attore ha voluto aggiungere qualche dettaglio in più, facendo sapere ai fan che, anche se spesso vedono foto glamour sul suo Instagram, queste immagini non sono sempre il riflesso esatto della sua vita.
Sul social, si è aperto sulla sua esperienza con la depressione, l'ansia e l'abuso di sostanze, spiegando perché è così importante per lui parlarne e aprire la discussione sulla salute mentale.
Nella didascalia di alcune foto che lo ritraggono in ospedale lo scorso anno - come aveva già raccontato era andato in rehab per lottare contro la dipendenza - ha scritto: "Non voglio preoccuparmi di se sembro hot o meno su Instagram. Non voglio girare intorno alla verità per compiacere altre persone e per avere successo economico. Ho cose molto importanti da dire che l'ultimo photoshoot o l'ultimo show che ho girato (anche se sono grato di poter fare ciò che amo)".
Throwback. I don’t want worrying about if I look hot or not on Instagram to be my legacy. I don’t want to skirt around the truth to please other people or to gain economic success. I have far more important things to say than what magazine I just shot for or what tv show I’m a part of (Although I’m very thankful I still get to do what I love). I no longer want to project a curated life. I get immense joy when someone comes up to me & says that my willingness to open up about depression, anxiety, alcoholism, & addiction has helped them in some way. I’ve struggled the past year with trying to find my voice and where I fit in & that has been the most beautiful struggle I’ve ever had to go through. Worrying about what time to post on social media so I can maximize my likes or being mad at myself that I don’t look the same way I did when I was addicted to pills is a complete waste of why I was put on this earth. I’m posting these photos to let y’all in on my truth. I’m so grateful to be where I am now ( a year after these photos were taken) but man these times were dark. I’m a human being with flaws just like you. If ur in the middle of the dark times...I promise you it doesn’t have to last forever. Love y’all ❤️
"Provo immensa gioia quando qualcuno viene da me e mi dice che la mia volontà di essere aperto su depressione, ansia, alcolismo e dipendenza lo ha aiutato in qualche modo. Ho lottato nell'ultimo anno per cercare la mia voce e un posto dove sentirmi a mio agio ed è la lotta più bella che ho dovuto affrontare".
"Preoccuparmi di a che ora postare sui social per massimizzare i like o arrabbiarmi con me stesso perché non appaio più come quando ero dipendente dalle pastiglie è uno spreco del perché sono stato messo al mondo. Sto postando queste immagini per farvi conoscere la mia verità".
"Sono grato di dove sono oggi, un anno dopo da quando sono state fatte queste foto, ma quei momenti sono stati davvero bui. Sono un essere umano con dei difetti come te. Se ti trovi in un momento buio, ti prometto che non durerà per sempre".
