Chi è la pianista di Cardi B, che ha rubato la scena ai Grammy Awards 2019

Tantissimi artisti del momento hanno regalato una performance sul palco dei Grammy Awards 2019, tra i quali anche Cardi B. E mentre la rapper si esibiva su "Money", una sola domanda invadeva Twitter: "Chi è la pianista di Cardi B?".
La pianista ha aperto il segmento, mentre la star 26enne non era ancora inquadrata. Il suo modo particolarmente fiero e impetuoso di suonare, ha subito conquistato i telespettatori.
Guarda tu stesso:
ICYMI - Cardi B’s #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/IWzWjbbbpd— theGrio.com (@theGrio) 11 febbraio 2019
Davvero super! E i commenti su chi fosse la pianista si sono scatenati:
I think the pianist performing with Cardi B just stole the show #Grammys— Samantha Harrington, MD, MSc (@samgharrington) 11 febbraio 2019
Love Cardi B! Who is the fierce pianist performing with her?? 😍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5ZES6SvIRZ— Alexis Thompson (@lexandthecities) 11 febbraio 2019
Who dis bad-ass pianist? @iamcardib #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VNMzbqbtnS— SandyLeeTV (@SandyLeeTV) 11 febbraio 2019
Se sei curioso di sapere chi sia la ragazza in questione, Cosmopolitan ha fatto un po' di ricerca: si chiama Chloe Flower, ha 33 anni ed è una pianista classica. Ha già lavorato con altre star oltre a Cardi B, come Timbaland e Celine Dion.
Se ti piace come suona e vuoi sentire di più, sul suo account Instagram @misschloeflower Chloe posta tanti video in cui si diletta al pianoforte. Come questo, irresistibile, in cui interpreta "Thank U, Next" di Ariana Grande.
View this post on Instagram
Who’s all had a thank u, next moment...or three.... 😬🙋🏻♀️😂 Def me! I’m dedicating this post to my bestie @tamietran 👯♀️ THANK U: @arianagrande for this song @ivanyoungofficial for creating this gorgeous work of art I’m wearing @liberace_found for generously loaning me #liberace touring piano! Follow me on @youtube @youtubemusic for the longer version! #chloeflower #arianagrande #thankunext #pianist #composer #pianocover
Hai letto che Cardi B ha fatto storia ai Grammy Awards 2019? È stata la prima donna nella storia a vincere nella categoria miglior album rap con "Invasion of Privacy" (guarda qui tutti i vincitori ai Grammys 2019).
Le migliori foto dal backstage dei Grammy 2019:
ph: getty images