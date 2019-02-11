  1. News Home
Chi è la pianista di Cardi B, che ha rubato la scena ai Grammy Awards 2019

Il web è impazzito per la musicista
11 February 2019

Tantissimi artisti del momento hanno regalato una performance sul palco dei Grammy Awards 2019, tra i quali anche Cardi B. E mentre la rapper si esibiva su "Money", una sola domanda invadeva Twitter: "Chi è la pianista di Cardi B?".

La pianista ha aperto il segmento, mentre la star 26enne non era ancora inquadrata. Il suo modo particolarmente fiero e impetuoso di suonare, ha subito conquistato i telespettatori.

Guarda tu stesso:

Davvero super! E i commenti su chi fosse la pianista si sono scatenati:

Se sei curioso di sapere chi sia la ragazza in questione, Cosmopolitan ha fatto un po' di ricerca: si chiama Chloe Flower, ha 33 anni ed è una pianista classica. Ha già lavorato con altre star oltre a Cardi B, come Timbaland e Celine Dion. 

 

Se ti piace come suona e vuoi sentire di più, sul suo account Instagram @misschloeflower Chloe posta tanti video in cui si diletta al pianoforte. Come questo, irresistibile, in cui interpreta "Thank U, Next" di Ariana Grande.

Hai letto che Cardi B ha fatto storia ai Grammy Awards 2019? È stata la prima donna nella storia a vincere nella categoria miglior album rap con "Invasion of Privacy" (guarda qui tutti i vincitori ai Grammys 2019).

Le migliori foto dal backstage dei Grammy 2019:

ph: getty images

