Blake Lively non si smentisce: gli auguri per Ryan Reynolds sono LOL anche quest’anno

Ryan Reynolds ha compiuto 43 anni e puntuale come sempre è arrivato un divertente post con cui Blake Lively gli ha fatto gli auguri.
L'attrice ha portato a un altro livello il modo di dire "prendere per il naso". Non solo lo ha preso in giro come suggerisce il detto, ma lo ha letteralmente preso per il naso: sì proprio infilandoci un dito. Guarda tu stesso:
Quest'anno due altre star hanno seguito l'esempio di Blake Lively: Salma Hayek, che è la co-star di Ryan Reynolds in "Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard 2" in uscita nel 2020, ha scelto con cura una foto in cui il collega non è venuto benissimo.
Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way. Sí, Ryan, estoy usando tu cumpleaños para publicar esta foto en la que no me veo tan mal, mientras tu te ves golpeadisimo, y también quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarte que me ibas a mandar unas botellas de tu ginebra “Aviation” para mi cumpleaños y que fue hace casi dos meses! Si quieres ver más fotos tuyas checa mis historias. Ah y por cierto, feliz cumpleaños. @vancityreynolds #aviationgin @aviationgin 📸 @samanthalopezs
"Ryan, uso il tuo compleanno per condividere una foto dove io non sono venuta così male e tu invece sembri essere appena stato picchiato" ha scritto l'attrice nella didascalia, scherzando poi sul fatto che lui le aveva promesso una bottiglia del gin che produce ma che non era ancora arrivata.
Più elaborato il post di Hugh Jackman, BFF del festeggiato, che ha fatto finta di essere ripreso di nascosto mentre dice che Ryan Reynolds non ha talento e che fa finta di ridere davanti alle sue battute.
Webster’s dictionary definition of a LEAK. 2a. To become known despite efforts of concealment. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/VWRWUPjvg5— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 22, 2019
Ti ricordiamo che Ryan Reynolds e Blake Lively sono diventati genitori per la terza volta!
