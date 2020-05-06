Baby Archie ti farà sciogliere in questo nuovo video con Meghan Markle e girato da Harry

Intanto sono arrivati gli auguri di tutta la Royal Family per il suo primo compleanno

Per il primo compleanno di Archie che cade oggi, 6 maggio, ci si aspettava che Harry e Meghan Markle marcassero l'occasione con una nuova foto del piccolo: hanno invece superato le aspettative dei fan, pubblicando un tenerissimo video!

La clip è stata realizzata e condivisa da Save the Children UK (i Sussex hanno detto addio al loro account Instagram dopo il passo indietro dalla Royal Family) nell'ambito dell'iniziativa lanciata dall'organizzazione, in cui le star leggono ad alta voce libri per bambini, di modo da portare un sorriso e far loro compagnia durante #IoRestoACasa.

Così, si vede mamma Meghan tenere in braccio Archie mentre gli legge uno dei suoi libri preferiti, dal titolo "Papero! Coniglio!", mentre il piccolo ci fa sciogliere con i suoi sorrisi. Come spiega la didascalia, il video è stato girato da papà Harry in persona, che si sente ridere felice e fare il tifo da dietro la telecamera.

Non ti resta che schiacciare play:

Il video mostra quanto Archie assomigli un sacco al padre. La prima cosa che salta all'occhio sono i capelli rossi, ma guardando un'immagine di Harry alla stessa età, è ancora più lampante che siano due gocce d'acqua:

Embed from Getty Images

Intanto sono arrivati gli auguri della Royal Family, sugli accont social ufficiali di Kate Middleton e del principe William, del principe Carlo e della regina Elisabetta II.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 Un post condiviso da Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) in data: 6 Mag 2020 alle ore 12:57 PDT

Ripercorri il primo anno di Archie nel video:

ph: getty images