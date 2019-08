Ariana Grande ha voluto ringraziare i fan per il sostegno che le hanno dato nell’ultimo anno

View this post on Instagram

real protective wit my soul where ..... u been ☁️🌫✨ got to drop so much music i love this year with so many people i love and that was made with so much love. i’m a grateful grateful girl. thank u all for listening and for supporting me and my friends. what a special year it’s been. stepping back to appreciate and to say thank u. we get so wrapped up in our other shit / in schedules and work etc that we forget to do that sometimes but .... thank uuuuu. ✨🌙 ☺️ instead of focusing on what could be better or what is currently making you anxious, say thank u for what u already have. what u put your energy into expands. spend it wisely. 🏹