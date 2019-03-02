Ariana Grande ha mandato un toccante messaggio ai fan: “Avete salvato la mia vita”

Ariana Grande è un concentrato di amore e ne ha mandato un bel po' ai suoi fan in un commovente post su di Instagram.
Tra due settimane, la cantante partirà con il suo "Thank U, Next/Sweetener Tour" e ha confessato di sentirsi particolarmente travolta dai sentimenti in questo momento.
"Ma voglio dire quanto sono grata per la mia vita, per le persone che ci sono, per gli alti e bassi, per le risate e il dolore, per la musica e per le amicizie di una vita che ho fatto grazie a essa (inclusa l'amicizia con voi tutti)".
View this post on Instagram
mmmmk .... about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as fuck in my feelings. and getting my period so.... this is probably gonna be too much. but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all)... maaaaaaaan... i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don’t even really know where i’m going with this post but i’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i’m prolly gonna cry a lot. a few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around. i’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. thank god we are doing this. i can’t imagine what else i’d do and i want you to know how thankful i am...... anyway. i’m gonna go focus on finishing this show for y’all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don’t last a day) so i don’t ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u. 🌑
"Non riesco a esaminare tutto quello che è successo negli ultimi due anni - ha continuato, riferendosi al terribile attentato alla Manchester Arena, alla perdita dell'ex fidanzato Mac Miller e all'annullamento del matrimonio con Pete Davidson - non so dove sto andando con questo post ma sono grata di essere qui. Ed emozionata di vedervi. Probabilmente piangerò un sacco".
Poi ha rivelato che fino a poco tempo fa non si sentiva abbastanza bene per lavorare o andare in tour: "L'ho detto al mio team ma poi i miei amici, voi ragazzi e questa musica avete salvato la mia vita e cambiato le carte in tavola".
Oh Ari, se potessimo correremmo a darti un abbraccio!
Il tour 2019 di Ariana Grande inizierà il 18 marzo a New York e continuerà fino alla fine di luglio. A metà agosto inizierà la parte europea, da Londra, ma purtroppo per ora non ha annunciato date in Italia.
ph: getty images