Ariana Grande ha mandato un toccante messaggio ai fan: “Avete salvato la mia vita”

Ariana Grande è un concentrato di amore e ne ha mandato un bel po' ai suoi fan in un commovente post su di Instagram.

Tra due settimane, la cantante partirà con il suo "Thank U, Next/Sweetener Tour" e ha confessato di sentirsi particolarmente travolta dai sentimenti in questo momento.

"Ma voglio dire quanto sono grata per la mia vita, per le persone che ci sono, per gli alti e bassi, per le risate e il dolore, per la musica e per le amicizie di una vita che ho fatto grazie a essa (inclusa l'amicizia con voi tutti)".

"Non riesco a esaminare tutto quello che è successo negli ultimi due anni - ha continuato, riferendosi al terribile attentato alla Manchester Arena, alla perdita dell'ex fidanzato Mac Miller e all'annullamento del matrimonio con Pete Davidson - non so dove sto andando con questo post ma sono grata di essere qui. Ed emozionata di vedervi. Probabilmente piangerò un sacco".

Poi ha rivelato che fino a poco tempo fa non si sentiva abbastanza bene per lavorare o andare in tour: "L'ho detto al mio team ma poi i miei amici, voi ragazzi e questa musica avete salvato la mia vita e cambiato le carte in tavola".

Oh Ari, se potessimo correremmo a darti un abbraccio!

Il tour 2019 di Ariana Grande inizierà il 18 marzo a New York e continuerà fino alla fine di luglio. A metà agosto inizierà la parte europea, da Londra, ma purtroppo per ora non ha annunciato date in Italia.

ph: getty images